Child dies after contracting ‘brain-eating amoeba’ – Jornal Pequeno

A rare “brain-eating” amoeba was the cause of the death of a child in the state of Texas, USA. The child was reportedly infected at an Arlington County recreational water source. Confirmation of death was made by the authorities on Monday.

Naegleria fowleri is commonly found in soil and warm fresh water such as lakes, rivers and hot springs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It can also be found in poorly maintained or chlorine-free swimming pools.

The body infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose, according to the CDC. The amoeba Naegleria fowleri then travels up through the nose to the brain, where it destroys brain tissue.

The child was hospitalized on September 5 with a diagnosis of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal infection caused by Naegleria fowleri. The victim died on September 11th. To protect her identity, no other details about her were released, according to the press release.

According to medical information, it takes five days after infection for the initial symptoms of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis to appear.

Symptoms can include headache, fever, nausea and vomiting. The disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death between one and 18 days after the onset of symptoms.

Naegleria fowleri infections are rare. From 2010 to 2019, 34 infections were reported in the United States, according to the CDC. Of those cases, 30 people were infected by recreational water, three people were infected after performing nasal irrigation with contaminated tap water, and one person was infected by contaminated tap water used in a backyard slip ‘N Slide.

Last year, a 6-year-old boy in Lake Jackson, Texas, died after contracting the brain-eating amoeba that was found in spring water where the boy had played.

In 2019, a 10-year-old Texan girl died after battling a brain-eating amoeba for more than a week. She probably contracted it while swimming in the Brazos River and Lake Whitney in the Waco region.