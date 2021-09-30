Children who forgot how to read and write during the pandemic

Many children in Latin America have not been able to access basic education for 18 months

They are already called “the lost generation”: in a recent report, the UN warned that nearly 1 billion children around the world are at risk of significant “learning loss” due to disruptions in school attendance during the pandemic of covid. 19.

And that’s not all: in many countries, the education system is about to collapse if, in addition to the pandemic, other factors such as climate change and internal conflicts are added.

An example of this crisis warned by the UN takes place in India.

BBC journalist Divya Arya found that children in various regions of this Asian country “forgot to read and write” because they were prevented from attending school last year.