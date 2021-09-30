Children’s multivaccination campaign starts on Friday, 1st – Infonet – What’s in the news in Sergipe

From this Friday, 1st, the State of Sergipe begins to vaccinate children, from the newborn, to teenagers under 15 years who are with the delayed vaccination schedule. The National Multivaccination Campaign for Updating the Vaccination Booklet will run until October 29th, with October 16th being the “D” Day for dissemination and national mobilization. Vaccines, which make up the routine of the national calendar, are being distributed to municipalities by the State Immunization Program.

The campaign aims to provide access to vaccines included in the National Vaccination Calendar; update the vaccination status and improve vaccination coverage; reduce the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases; and contribute to the control, elimination and eradication of vaccine-preventable diseases, as reported by the manager of the State Program for Immunization, Sândala Teles, stressing that keeping the vaccination booklet of children and adolescents up to date is both a challenge and a public health issue .

“We know that we need to vaccinate and we also know that there was a drop in routine vaccination coverage and to recover the immunization of children and adolescents we count on the full engagement of the municipalities, with their strategies to identify and vaccinate this public”, emphasized Sândala Teles, adding that the campaign involves all basic vaccines, such as BGC, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, rubella, polio, meningitis, HPV and tetanus.

Sândala Teles explains that parents or guardians must take their children and adolescents to a health unit this October, with the vaccination books, so that they can be evaluated by health professionals and applied for vaccines that are overdue. “It is important that parents and guardians know that the vaccine is the only way to protect their children and adolescents from vaccine-preventable diseases. They need to be aware that the viruses are still circulating and only those that have been immunized do not get sick”, he stressed.

For the manager of the State Immunization Program, the vaccination coverage in Sergipe is a concern. “While the goal established by the Ministry of Health for basic vaccines is 95%, we have Rotavirus with 68% coverage; Pneumo, Penta, Meningitis and Polio with 70%, Hepatitis A with 65% and Triple (measles, mumps and rubella) with 78%. The data are from July and show us that we really need to update the vaccination schedule for our population”, he considered.

What do you prevent?

DTP AND PENTAVALENT VACCINE

Diphtheria: An acute respiratory illness caused by a toxin from a bacteria that is located in the throat.

Tetanus: An acute disease of the nervous system caused by bacteria, acquired through the contamination of wounds (even small ones) with bacterial spores that are found in the environment.

Pertussis: An acute infectious disease caused by a rapidly proliferating bacterium. Upon entering the body, these bacteria damage the mucosal tissues of the respiratory system.

BCG VACCINE

Tuberculosis: Caused by a bacterium that can manifest itself in a disseminated form (miliary tuberculosis) or in the form of a respiratory infection (pulmonary tuberculosis). Tuberculosis is especially dangerous in the first few months of a baby’s life.

VACCINE AGAINST POLIO – oral (VOP) or injectable (VIP)

Poliomyelitis: It is a disease caused by an enterovirus that involves the gastrointestinal tract and nervous system.

TRIPLE VIRAL AND SCRV VACCINE

Measles: a respiratory transmitted disease, characterized by high fever, dry cough, runny nose, redness and tearing of the eyes, and rash (from the head to the rest of the body) that lasts approximately one week. It is particularly serious in children under 5 years of age and may result in diarrhea, otitis, pneumonia, encephalitis, seizures and death.

Mumps: A disease causing fever, headache, muscle pain, and edema (swelling) of the parotid gland and submandibular lymph nodes.

Rubella: This is characterized by fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes in the body lasting 2-3 days.

VACCINE AGAINST HEPATITIS A

Hepatitis A: is the most frequent type of hepatitis in Brazil. It is caused by a virus that affects the liver, causing its inflammation and impairing its functioning.

VACCINE AGAINST HEPATITIS B

Hepatitis B: A serious illness caused by the Hepatitis B virus, which attacks the liver and can manifest itself either acutely or chronically.

VACCINE AGAINST CHICKENPOX AND SCRV

Chickenpox: known as chickenpox, it is characterized by a papulovesicular skin rash associated with great itching, usually on the trunk and face.

YELLOW FEVER VACCINE

Yellow Fever: A febrile illness that can cause inadequate functioning of vital organs such as the liver and kidneys. In São Paulo, the circulating type is wild, transmitted by Haemagogus and Sabethes mosquitoes.

VACCINE AGAINST HPV

HPV: an infection that causes warts in different parts of the body, can cause cervical cancer in women and warts in Organs genitals of men. The main means of transmission of HPV is through sexual contact with infected people.

VACCINE AGAINST HUMAN ROTAVIRUS G1P1

Rotavirus: Gastroenteritis causing diarrhea and vomiting caused by Rotavirus infection.

MENINGO C

Meningococcal Disease: An infection caused by bacteria that can cause meningitis (infection of the brain and spinal cord) and septicemia (infection of the bloodstream).

TIRE 10 VALENT

Pneumonia: An infection that sets in in the lungs, double organs located on either side of the rib cage.

Source: Ascom/SES