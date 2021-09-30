China Bans PUBG eSports Competitions: Battlegrounds

Country takes yet another measure against game companies

The “hammer of the ban” hit another target in the China. Now it was time for PUBG competitions: Battlegrounds suffer a government ban. The game is still available in the country, even though it has not yet been approved by the General Administration of Press and Publications (similar to the Brazilian TV Rating System, but with censorship authorization in China), it is only not authorized to hold events of PUBG eSports.

It is not clear the real reasons for the China have enforced this prohibition for the game while maintaining the game itself. Yibo Zhang, vice president of the eSports Association Management Committee, used the fact that PUBG: Battlegrounds not be approved by the country’s regulatory agency. The ban (which appears to be temporary) will affect content creators, teams, event promoters and players. For now, the game’s broadcasts are also released.

In recent months the China applied several prohibitions related to the gamer world in the country. In August, a state-owned company published a study warning about the risk of video game addiction for minors, including proposing restrictions. Since 2019, a law has been in force in the country that prohibits minors from playing between 10 pm and 8 am. Then, also in August, the China made the law more severe. Now minors can only play from 8pm to 9pm on weekends and holidays.

Game Rant theorizes that one of the ban’s goals is to affect foreign gaming platforms such as the steam. However, the tencent, a Chinese company that has a partnership with the PUBG and is one of the responsible for the version mobile, may be affected by the new government decision. But that’s okay: a stick that hits Chico also hits Francisco. The company, which owns the Riot Games, monitored — through facial recognition — underage players to prevent them from playing beyond the specified time.



Via: Game Rant