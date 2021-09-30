China Calls on Banks to Support Real Estate Market and Buyers

(Shutterstock) Chinese real estate market

(Bloomberg) – China has urged financial institutions to help local governments stabilize the rapid housing market slowdown and ease mortgages for some homebuyers, another sign that officials are concerned about the consequences of China’s Evergrande debt crisis.

At a meeting led by Chinese central bank president Yi Gang, officials told financial institutions to cooperate with governments to “jointly maintain the stable and healthy development of the real estate market and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of real estate consumers,” according to a statement published in Wednesday by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

The meeting, which was attended by representatives from regulatory agencies in the banking sector, securities, the Ministry of Housing and executives from 24 banks, also called for “a precise understanding and application of the prudential management system for real estate financing around the aim to ‘stabilize land prices, property prices and expectations’, said the PBOC.

Regulators have urged banks to avoid reducing financing to developers at once, said a person familiar with the matter. Financial institutions must continue to support projects under construction and approve mortgages for eligible consumers for pre-sales, said the person, who asked not to be identified.

The regulators’ stance echoes the promise made by the PBOC two days ago to ensure a “healthy housing market” and protect consumer rights as real estate giant Evergrande is on the verge of collapse, threatening to leave 1.5 million buyers behind. waiting for real estate.

“The meeting reinforces an ongoing step by Chinese authorities to address the potential contagion risks posed by Evergrande,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG Asia.

“While regulatory tightening may remain, the recent meeting may suggest intentions for a more controlled improvement in credit, potentially improving some capital flows to China’s developers.”

The PBOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Citigroup estimates that around 41 percent of China’s banking system assets were directly or indirectly associated with real estate at the end of last year, and any drop in prices could have an indirect effect on the quality of banks’ assets. Chinese financial institutions have about 50.8 trillion yuan ($7.9 trillion) in outstanding loans to developers and property buyers.

Still, the PBOC reiterated in a statement that it will not use the housing market as a tool to stimulate the economy for short-term growth and will preserve the government’s old principle that “housing is for living, not speculating.”

Regarding expectations for a new round of home credit easing, the state-run Economic Daily said in a comment on Wednesday that China should not relax its policies just because some real estate developers are struggling.

