China’s industry has unexpected contraction in September, official PMI shows By Reuters



© Reuters. Kids II Inc factory in Jiujiang, China 06/22/2021. REUTERS/Gabriel Crossley



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly shrunk in September due to restrictions on electricity use and high input prices, while services expanded again as the Covid-19 surges eased, offering some relief to the second-largest world economy.

The official ) was 49.6 in September from 50.1 in August, the National Statistics Agency showed on Thursday, falling in contraction for the first time since February 2020.

Analysts polled in a Reuters poll had expected the index to remain at 50.1, unchanged from a month earlier. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction.

The production sub-index contracted in September for the first time since February last year, pressured by a pullback in energy-hungry industries such as those processing metals and steel products. The measure was 49.6 compared to 50.1 a month earlier.

“In September, due to factors such as low turnover in energy-intensive industries, the manufacturing PMI fell below the critical point,” Zhao Qinghe, the agency’s statistician, said in a statement.

A separate private survey, the Caixin Markit Industry PMI, which focuses on small, export-oriented companies, showed that industrial activity neither grew nor contracted.

Caixin/Markit’s PMI was 50.0 in September from 49.2 the previous month, against an expectation of 49.5.

The official PMI for services was 53.2 in September, recovering from the 47.5 mark in August, according to data from the Chinese statistics agency, amid a reduction in coronavirus outbreaks.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Gabriel Crossley)