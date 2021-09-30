Christ the Redeemer honors Flamengo after qualifying for the final of Libertadores – Flamengo

PHOTO: DISCLOSURE

Flamengo is the biggest club in Rio de Janeiro, which is no secret to anyone. Therefore, the Rubro-Negro is often honored, in the most diversified ways possible. During the night from Wednesday (29th) to Thursday (30th), Christ the Redeemer took on the colors of Mengão.

The fact happened because of Flamengo’s qualification for the Libertadores da América final. After the 2-0 victory over Barcelona de Guayaquil, on the night of Wednesday (29), the Cristo changed color and turned into a dark red, in honor of the Carioca Rubro-Negro.

Remember that this is not the first time that Christ the Redeemer has been in Flamengo’s colors. In 2019, on the eve of the Libertadores final, against River Plate (ARG), the tourist spot reflected Mengão’s shirt throughout the night. On that occasion, the Most Wanted was champion of the continental tournament.

The final of the Libertadores 2021 already has a date to happen. Flamengo will face Palmeiras on November 27, at Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The clash has not yet been scheduled, but Conmebol should release it in the coming weeks.