Christopher Judge says God of War: Ragnarok has been delayed because of his health

In a series of tweets, Christopher Judge, English voice of Kratos in God of War (2018) and also in God of War: Ragnarok, said the fact that the new game only arrives in 2022 is his fault.

According to him, in August 2019, Judge could not walk. He had back surgery, both hips were replaced and he also had knee surgery. Santa Monica Studio waited for Judge to get well again to continue with the project.

Judge said that there were no threats and that he received only understanding and love from Santa Monica Studio. Also, the developer never went into public details about what led to the postponement, something Judge decided to reveal on his own now.

The actor ends by saying that the entire team puts their hearts and souls into every part you see in the game and thanks everyone (fans and staff) for allowing him to be a part of it.

God of War: Ragnarok will be released in 2022 for PS4 and PS5. In case you missed it, the trailer dubbed in Portuguese (with the voice of Ricardo Juarez) was released yesterday.

💯 in my feels right now. I need to be forthcoming. This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn’t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and knee surgery. They waited for me too rehab…

Cont… — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

No threats, no ,” who do you think you are?” Nothing but love and support. And @SonySantaMonica has never said a word about the delay, and what caused it. Studios are assholes, but this company from top to bottom, should give us hope. What they did for the crew is way more… — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

That I can’t talk about, but I’ve said to all involved, it’s not the classiest thing that I’ve EVER heard about in this business. Everyone Involved In The GofW Franchise Puts Their Hearts And Souls In Every Frame You See. I want thank everyone that’s allowed me to play… — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021