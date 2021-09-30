Cigarette fish photographer reveals: ‘I felt compelled to intervene’ – News

A giant sea turtle was found by the US Coast Guard with over R$200 million worth of cocaine Assembly/R7

According to a statement issued on the corporation’s website, authorities were conducting an anti-drug patrol in an area of ​​the Pacific Ocean. Play/Twitter/US Coast Guard

That’s when the vessel thetis spotted a ‘wreckage field’ floating Play/Twitter/US Coast Guard

At the scene, agents spotted a turtle with a neck and fins tied to 26 bales of what was previously suspected of contraband. Play/Twitter/US Coast Guard

Carefully, they cut the ropes that held the animal tethered to free it. Play/Twitter/US Coast Guard

And they discovered 800 kg of cocaine in containers adrift in international waters. Authorities believe the ropes were not purposely tied to the turtle. Play/Twitter/US Coast Guard

Commander José Diaz explained to the channel NBC News that no suspect connected to the case has been arrested, but believes that the smugglers abandoned the act in a hurry See also: Woman is terrified by aggressive geese on her own farm Play/Twitter/US Coast Guard

He also speculates that the turtle was trapped for a day or two. The operation is part of an international effort launched in 2012 to target drug trafficking routes along the coast of Central America Play/Twitter/US Coast Guard

This turtle's postoperative period could not have been more creative. Found in a park in Baltimore, USA, with multiple fractures on the lower part of her hull, she was taken to the Maryland Zoo Hospital, where she underwent surgery. Assembly/R7

To repair the damage, the veterinarians responsible for the procedure used metal bone plates, sewing clips and surgical wire to secure the pieces. Reproduction/Facebook/The Maryland Zoo

In a video posted on the Zoo's Facebook, veterinary student Garrett Fraess explained that, for a proper recovery, the turtle would need to be off the ground… Reproduction/Facebook/The Maryland Zoo

… without losing mobility. quite a challenge Reproduction/Facebook/The Maryland Zoo

He then remembered a friend who lives in Denmark and is an enthusiast of Lego building blocks: 'I sent her some sketches about the turtle and what she would need to get maximum mobility.' Reproduction/Facebook/The Maryland Zoo

A few weeks later, multicolored and personalized pieces arrived at the hospital to meet the animal’s needs. Reproduction/Facebook/The Maryland Zoo

The frame with four wheels is attached to the turtle's shell and fixed with resin at the bottom. Reproduction/Facebook/The Maryland Zoo

‘I believe he is still limited in some movements, but he can turn around and hide like a normal turtle,’ Fraess pointed out. Reproduction/Facebook/The Maryland Zoo

The next step is to wait for the patient's complete recovery and gradually remove the Lego pieces Reproduction/Facebook/The Maryland Zoo

A process that could take up to a year, as Ellen Bronson, senior director of animal health at the Maryland Zoo, told Sky News. Reproduction/Facebook/The Maryland Zoo

'Turtles heal much more slowly than mammals and birds, because their metabolism is slower', he explained Reproduction/Facebook/The Maryland Zoo