Clarice creates ambush for Lopo

In the next chapters of Proof of love, lopo (Leonardo Vieira) will have a meeting with Clarice (Lavinia Vlasak). “What did you do with Daniel (Marcelo Serrado), you bastard? Don’t even come close to me, say so!”, will demand the girl.

“It’s stuck. And if you want him to stay healthy, try to speak more gently to me. If anyone has reason to be angry here, it’s me, who was abandoned at the altar, I stood there looking like an idiot”, will point the brother of Pati (Renata Dominguez).

“Tell me where Dani is”, will insist the protagonist. “Do you really think I’m going to talk about hand kissing? Come with me. I show you. We talk calmly, we understand each other”, will speak the villain, grabbing the ex. Rafael (Claudio Heinrich) and Gabriel (Theo Becker), who were in hiding, will appear.

“Where is my brother, your murderer?”, will question the lifeguard. “You are very betrayed, Clarice. Do you think I’m really going to talk? Did you think I would come unprepared for this meeting?”, asks Lopo, pointing a gun at the enemies.

