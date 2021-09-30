Clash between rival groups leaves more than 100 dead in Ecuador’s penitentiary

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — More than 100 people died during a riot at a penitentiary outside Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second-largest city, in the second incident at the same complex in less than two weeks. More than 200 inmates were killed in prison riots in the country in 2021 alone.

According to the authorities, rival gangs, some linked to Mexican cartels, disputed control of one of the pavilions of the Guayas prison 1, 5, and used, in addition to knives, wooden and metal sticks, firearms and even even grenades. Images published in the Ecuadorian press and on social networks showed detainees walking along rooftops and firing shotguns.

In front of the scenario, a military cordon was assembled around the prison, in the Litoral Penitentiary Complex. Later on Tuesday night, the police entered the scene and declared that they had led actions to regain control of the prison.

“We prevented this from being a greater evil,” police commander Fausto Buenaño said at a press conference.

Initially, the Public Ministry declared that the confrontation had left 30 dead, with six victims being beheaded. Hours later, the body responsible for administering Ecuador’s prison system declared on Twitter that “more than 100 people deprived of liberty died, and 52 were injured.” The incident is already being investigated.

The mood is still alert, given the risk of new confrontations. As a precaution, all non-essential administrative activities were suspended for 48 hours. Authorities still report difficulties in recovering the bodies of the dead. Outside, hundreds of relatives are demanding the release of a list of victims’ names.

President Guillermo Lasso also declared, on Wednesday, a state of emergency in the prison system for 60 days, “motivated by serious internal commotion”.

Two weeks ago, the same place was attacked with drones containing explosives, which caused only material damage. The incident was also linked to disputes between rival criminal groups.

The rebellion, the biggest this year in Ecuador, highlights the calamity of the country’s penitentiary system, which today has about 39,000 inmates. The last two presidents, Lenín Moreno and Guillermo Lasso, have even declared a state of emergency, with a pledge of $75 million in investment to build new housing and improve security systems, but the money has yet to be released.

“I asked for guardhouses to be built to allow the police to patrol the place and avoid further threats,” said Fausto Buenaño. — It’s really unfortunate what’s going on in there [dos presídios].

The country was even the target of criticism from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and Human Rights Watch, which demanded an investigation into the prison violence and demanded that those responsible for the deaths be held legally accountable. On Tuesday, the same day of the rebellion, a new director responsible for the prison system took over, Bolivar Fernando Garzón — his predecessor, Fausto Cobo, left office to take over as head of the government’s Strategic Intelligence Center.

In addition to the dire state of the facilities, Ecuadorian prisons are dominated by criminal groups linked to the Mexican Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels, which staged two other major rebellions in Ecuador this year, leaving more than 220 dead, including victims of the clashes in Guayaquil .