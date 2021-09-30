Company sentenced to pay R$ 25,000 for using Chico Buarque’s meme in an advertisement on the networks | Rio de Janeiro



Chico Buarque’s first album cover turned meme – Reproduction

Published 09/29/2021 5:16 PM

Rio – A technology company was ordered this Wednesday (29) to pay R$ 25,000 to Chico Buarque de Hollanda. The singer had sued Valor Tecnologia and asked for R$ 40,000 in compensation for moral damages, but the amount that judge Fernanda Rosado de Souza, from the Registry of the 6th Special Civil Court in Lagoa, was lower than requested.

In March of this year, Chico Buarque learned that the cover image of his first album was used in a commercial and unauthorized manner in an advertisement for advertising purposes on Facebook and Instagram social networks. The store claimed that the image became popular on the internet and that it has been used for years as a ‘meme’.

The sued company argued that there are numerous posts for commercial purposes using the meme and adds that at no time did it try to “link” the artist’s name to the ad and says that it only used the image to represent the “difference between a sad person and another cheerful one”. Valor Tecnologia also maintained that the meme became disassociated from the artist.

In the ad, the meme was accompanied by the text: “The possibility of attending from anywhere and having consultations with patients from all over the world makes us like the second Chico Buarque up there.”

The publications were taken off the air after the start of the lawsuit.

Judge Fernanda Rosado de Souza understood that compensation for the misuse of the image is fully supported by the Constitution. “The intimacy, private life, honor and image of people are inviolable, ensuring the right to compensation for material or moral damage resulting from their violation”, he emphasized in his decision.

The magistrate stressed that the fact that the image has been improperly used other times does not exempt the company from liability. “The fact that the plaintiff’s image has been improperly used, on other occasions, by different people and for the most varied purposes, does not detract from the defendant’s illicit conduct,” he noted.

The report tries to contact the company Valor Tecnologia. The space is open for manifestation.