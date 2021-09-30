Company will lay off about 600 employees who refused Covid-19 vaccines

United Airlines will lay off about 600 employees who refused to comply with a requirement to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the company said on Tuesday (28).

In addition to the 593 employees who did not want to be immunized, another 2,000 also requested a medical or religious exemption from the vaccine requirement, the company said. That’s about 3% of United Airlines’ 67,000-strong workforce.

In early August, United announced that all US employees would be required to get vaccinated and upload their immunization cards into the company’s system.

More than 99 percent of the remaining US employees complied with the requirement, according to a memo to workers sent by United chief executive Scott Kirby and president Brett Hart.

The airline is working on its policies for employees who have requested exemptions, citing a pending court case on the matter.

“For the less than 1% of people who choose not to get vaccinated, unfortunately, we will start the airline separation process in accordance with our policy,” the memo said. “That was a very difficult decision, but keeping our team safe has always been our priority.”

Fonte: Channel News Asia