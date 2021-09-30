Conmebol guarantees 50% of the charge and battle for a full house in Palmeiras x Fla – 09/30/2021

Once the decision of the Copa Libertadores is confirmed, Conmebol intensifies its efforts to have the largest amount of tickets available for Flamengo x Palmeiras, on November 27, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo (URU).

The organization already has official signals that 50% of the stadium will be available, but is intensifying talks with the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) and the local government.

The Uruguayan authorities have already released football games with this load and it will be used in the next round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and will already be applied.

With the advance of immunization to combat the coronavirus, Conmebol understands that there is enough time for the capacity to be expanded to rubro-negros and palmeiras.

According to information from Marcel Rizzo’s blog, from UOL Sport, half of the tickets will go to clubs, who are still waiting for the final number to promote their actions.

The rest remains with Conmebol, which uses part for guests and another part for the sale of hospitality packages. Another percentage is set aside to be sold to residents of the host city, in the case of Montevideo.

Total capacity?

Capacity at the Centenary, however, may increase. The South American confederation is hoping to get 100% clearance, but it still depends on the approval of the Uruguayan government, which is awaiting the end of the renovation at the stadium, to assess whether it will be feasible to create secure protocols for fans’ access.