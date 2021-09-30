Conmebol releases audios of VAR in Palmeiras goal and decision after Deyverson invade the field | liberators

Earlier this Wednesday, Conmebol released audios of the analysis of the VAR team in the bid for the equalizer of Palmeiras against Atlético-MG, which guaranteed the classification of the team to the final of the Copa Libertadores.
The main debate after the game was Deyverson’s entry onto the pitch before Dudu’s conclusion. The invasion was seen by the refereeing team, and for that reason the shirt 9 received a yellow card.
Analysis of the VAR team in the celebration of Deyverson in the goal of Palmeiras — Photo: Reproduction
– You can warn the player who is warming up, who celebrated the goal – says one of the assistants of referee Wilmar Roldan.
– All right. Number 9 Who was warned? – asked the VAR referee, Andres Cunha.
– From Palmeiras – replied the assistant in the video.
Watch the moment when Deyverson invades the field before Palmeiras’ goal
The centre-forward, who did not enter the game, made a post on social networks to provoke rivals with the image of the invasion.
– Say what you want. We are in the final. They want to look for something not to mention our achievement, right!? We are in the final. Wink of envy.
In the game of goal, the referees of VAR analyze two other moments: the dispute between Gabriel Veron and Nathan Silva, in which it was considered that there was no foul, and a possible hand touch by Dudu at the conclusion, but confirmed the goal in sequence.
Current champions, Palmeiras are classified for the Libertadores final in Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 27, and awaits the Barcelona-EQU x Flamengo winner.
