Consumer protection NGO pressures ANS to intervene in Prevent Senior – 09/29/2021 – Panel SA

The Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection) accompanied by the entities Quid, Engajamundo and Casa Galiléia launched this Wednesday (29) a campaign to pressure the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) to intervene in the management of Prevent Senior, which is in the crosshairs of Covid’s CPI.

Called “Health is not an experiment”, the initiative asks the ANS to use the technical direction resource, which is an intervention provided for in the agency’s rules, to investigate Prevent Senior and take action.

“We understand that the operator’s situation has reached a very serious point, that the ANS needs to intervene as soon as possible, because this is the best technical solution, including for consumers”, says the lawyer for the Idec Health program, Matheus Hawk.

He claims that the operator’s business model, which manages its own hospital network, gives the company more power to define clinical protocols and prescribe ineffective medications.

This week, the ANS fined Prevent Senior after finding evidence that the operator did not inform patients about drugs without proven efficacy offered for the treatment of Covid-19. The notice of infraction was drawn up on Monday (27), and the operator has ten days to present a defense.

The operator began to be investigated by the CPI after a group of doctors presented a dossier with allegations that the network’s hospitals were used as laboratories for studies with a Covid kit on patients. According to the document, the company omitted seven deaths of people treated with hydroxychloroquine.

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter