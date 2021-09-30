Contracts can be adjusted to reduce fuel prices, says Bolsonaro

by Lisaandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the government does not want to break contracts in the fuel sector, but said it is possible to “adjust” the agreements signed to find ways to reduce the prices charged to consumers.

“Nobody wants to break the contract, but adjust or readjust it, we can do that,” Bolsonaro said in a speech during a ceremony in Belo Horizonte. “There are factors that make it more expensive that we have to look for a solution. Is it easy to get this? It’s not easy. Monopolies, oligopolies, are huge. But we change slowly.”

The president stated that it is necessary to “look for legal ways” to resolve the high price of cooking gas and fuel in the country, and he mentioned that Brazil produces gas and is self-sufficient in oil.

Due to a lack of refining capacity, the country exports oil and imports part of its derivatives to compose the fuel used in Brazil.

Bolsonaro also cited a bill sent by the government to set the ICMS tax rate on fuels and said that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), promised to put it to a vote this week or next.

