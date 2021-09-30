Corinthians announces the signing of an ex-Palmeiras goalkeeper for the U-20

This Wednesday, the Corinthians training department announced the hiring of goalkeeper Bruno Carcaioli. At 19 years of age, the athlete arrives to join the Under-20 team. The young archer signed with the club alvinegro until January 31, 2023.

Bruno belonged to Palmeiras, where he was only the fourth option in the Under-20 squad for the position. At Timão, at first, he will be the team’s sixth goalkeeper, behind Alan Gobetti, Kauê Vinícius, Eduardo Capellari, Max Yam and Wesley Borges.

This is the third reinforcement that arrives at the Corinthians U-20 this week. Before the goalkeeper, midfielders Emerson Urso and Marquinho were announced, both on loan. The goal is to strengthen the squad with an eye on the 2022 São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. The trio is already enrolled in the BID, of the CBF, and in the Paulista Sub-20.

Before the next Copinha, Timãozinho is still in the fight to qualify in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship of the current season. In 12th position, Diogo Siston’s team has two more rounds to reach the top eight and go to the knockout stage.

On the other hand, the team from Parque São Jorge is experiencing a good phase in the Campeonato Paulista. Corinthians is unbeaten and leads Group 6, with five wins and three draws in eight games.

