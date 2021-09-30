Corinthians forwards loan from striker Hugo Borges

With no calendar for the rest of the season, the Corinthians Under-23 starts to reformulate its squad for 2022. This Wednesday, the striker Hugo Borges said goodbye to the club on their social networks – see below.

Hugo has a relationship with Corinthians until the end of 2021. Recently, he was observed by the professional’s technical committee, but is not in coach Sylvinho’s plans for the coming months. The report of My Timon found that Hugo Borges will be loaned to a Serie B club, where he will play until the end of his contract with Corinthians, which should not be renewed.

Without making his debut for the first team, Hugo Borges leaves Corinthians after 32 games for the Under-23. The striker was one of the first athletes to join the squad since his reactivation in 2019. With eight goals scored, he is also the one who scored the most for the Under-23 in the period.

Last week, the My Timon determined the possibility of extinction of the Under-23 team from next season, which may have influenced the decision not to renew with Hugo Borges.

Corinthians spends around R$5 million per year on salaries, charges and travel costs. Although the value is considered low compared to the professional’s expenses, the saving of this value is seen with good eyes for 2022.

See the publication by Hugo Borges

Hugo Borges says goodbye to Corinthians Instagram

