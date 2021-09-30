Corinthians placed sponsorship and Parque So Jorge as guarantees in the agreement with the Labor Court

Corinthians placed one of its sponsorships (Guys Bet, from the shoulder blade) and Parque São Jorge itself as guarantees in the agreement with the Labor Court that, as revealed by the portal My Timon, will concentrate the labor debts (processes in progress) in a single settlement agreement in six years (72 installments).

The insertions of these guarantees are already included in orders from judges in some of the actions that will be part of this special agreement, called by the Labor Court the ‘Prior Plan for Settlement of Executions of the Request for Provisional Measures’.

“A letter is issued to the company GALERA GAMING JOGOS ELETRÔNICOS EIRELI informing that the sponsorship agreement entered into with SPORT CLUB CORINTHIANS PAULISTA on May 29, 2020, in the amount of BRL 8,000,000.00 (eight million reais) per year , valid for five years, added on March 18, 2021, becomes a guarantee of the executions object of the Request for Measures“, wrote Carlos Abener de Oliveira Rodrigues Filho, judge in the case of former steering wheel Ibson who, after five years of legal dispute, will receive around R$ 600,000 from the club.

“A writ of attachment and evaluation of the property of the registrations listed below and of the improvements settled and not registered in the real estate registry must be issued, as well as, if necessary, the verification of condominium debts or the subpoena of the trustee to present the debt amount in 5 (five) days, under penalty of disobedience: Enrollment: 24,168 – 9th Real Estate Registry Office; Enrollment: 24,207 – 9th Real Estate Registry Office; Enrollment: 162,200 – 9th Real Estate Registry Office; Enrollment: 241.016 – 9th Real Estate Registry Real Estate Registry”, wrote the magistrate, in the same order, citing the registrations that make up Parque São Jorge.

In addition to Ibson’s action, the My Timon had access to at least two other actions that have already been included in the Prior Plan for Settlement of Executions of the Provisions Request. Are they: Marcos Roberto Fernandes, former controller and finance manager of Alberto Dualib’s management, which will receive around R$1.8 million; and former defender Marcus Vinicius, which will be entitled to around R$ 1.4 million.

In time: the importance of this agreement with the Labor Court lies in the end of the blocking of the club’s current accounts and revenues in the actions already lost (processes in progress).

