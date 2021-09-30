Corinthians thrashes Pinda at Fazendinha and resumes the leadership of Paulisto Female

Corinthians returned to the field three days after winning the third Brazilian championship. This Wednesday night, now for Paulistão, the team from Alvinegra overcame Pinda by 8-0.

Playing at home, Timão dominated the match from the first minutes. The alvinegra team even took longer than expected to open the scoreboard, but they had possession since the beginning of the game. After the first goal, the Corinthians did not take their foot off.

With the result, the team reaches 19 points and resumes the leadership of Paulistão, with a point ahead of São Paulo. Next are Red Bull Bragantino and Santos with 16 points each.

Timão’s Agenda! Corinthians returns to the field on Sunday, October 3rd, again for Paulistão. The team from Alvinegra will face Portuguesa, at 15:00, at Canindé.

lineup

As expected, Arthur Elias sent an alternative team into the field. Corinthians was cast with Paty, Poliana, Tarciane, Sparrow, Juliete, Diany, Grazi, Miriam, Cocoa, Jheniffer and Adriana.

My Timon

Pinda, in turn, was cast with Bia, Maysa, Jessica, Yoh, Paraty, Helena, Elen, Bianquinha, Avelar, Evila and Bruninha.

The game

First time

Corinthians came close to hitting the net with two minutes into the game. Grazi got the pass from the right, Jheniffer dominated the ball inside the area and touched low, but the ball skidded past the crossbar and went out. Alvinegra put a lot of pressure on the visiting team and tried again to score with Cacau from outside the area, but the ball went over the goal.

Timon had possession of the ball and opted to exchange passes at the entrance to the area in an attempt to infiltrate. With 13 minutes, Corinthians opened the scoring with Jheniffer, but the goal was disallowed. Shirt 9 finished in the small area, the goalkeeper made the defense and the attacker had the leftover to puff up the net, but the referee canceled the goal by hand touch.

The first goal in Alvinegro, however, did not take long to come out. Diany took a perfect free kick in the area and defender Tarciane rose higher than the entire defense to inflate the net. A few minutes later, Corinthians scored the second goal: Jheniffer stole the ball on Pinda’s exit and triggered Miria at the edge of the area, who hit it in a cross to make it 2-0.

At about 20 minutes, Timão came close to the third goal with Pardal. Shirt 3 deflected the corner kick, sending the ball into the goalkeeper’s left corner, which was won, but the opposing defender was positioned on top of the line and ruled out the danger.

The third goal came five minutes later, with Grazi. Shirt 7 received the pass inside the area, dominated and hit high, with no chance of defense for the goalkeeper, to make the 3-0 in Fazendinha. Shortly after, Cacau almost left hers after dribbling the mark on the edge of the area and hitting cross, but the ball went through the end line.

The alvinegra team consolidated the rout with 28 minutes, in another goal by Tarciane. The defender took advantage of the leftovers inside the area, took the goalkeeper out of the game with a hat and pushed it to the back of the net. 4 to 0 in the Farm! Minutes later, Timão came close to the fifth goal with Adriana from the foul, but goalkeeper Beatriz made a good save.

Pinda’s team hardly kept the ball and preferred to try the counterattack, but they had few opportunities and, when they did, they didn’t take advantage. The Corinthians, in turn, did not take their foot off: the fifth goal came with Cacau, who received a cross from Juliete just to put his head into the back of the net.

In the final minutes, Corinthians came close to the sixth goal with Grazi after the table with Adriana on the right, but the finish on shirt 7 went up too far and went over the goal. Thus, the teams went to the locker room with a 5-0 in favor of Timão.

Second time

Corinthians returned to the second half with a change: Adriana gave way to Vic Albuquerque. In the first minute, Jheniffer shot with danger to the opponent’s goal after receiving Juliete’s pass from the left, but the ball went over the goal.

On the second arrival, Timão swung the net. Juliete received the pass from the left, advanced to the attack, dribbled the marking and hit from a distance to make the sixth of the alvinegra team. Shortly thereafter, Jheniffer tried to head in after Diany’s corner kick, but the ball went off in a goal kick.

At ten minutes, the team alvinegra reached the seventh goal. Vic Albuquerque got the finish from the edge of the area and goalkeeper Bia made the rebound, Miriam was smart in the play and completed it to the back of the net.

Pinda took danger to the Corinthians goal for the first time in the 19th minute of the second stage. After the cross in the area, Elen got the deflection, the ball exploded on the crossbar and was cleared by the defense. Corinthians responded quickly with Jheniffer, who made the move and hit hard from the edge of the area, but sent it over the goal again.

With about 20 minutes, Arthur Elias changed twice more at Timão: Yasmim and Ingryd took the place of Miriã and Cacau. The 71 shirt needed a move to lead to danger to Pinda’s goal: it made the move to the left and triggered Jheniffer, who hit hard, but was stopped by the defense.

The shirt 9 was trying persistently for his goal and almost got it again. Vic Albuquerque received the pass on the right and crossed low for Jheniffer to hit the first one, but the ball exploded on the opponent. Grazi’s leftover went straight for the bottom line.

Timão tried again for the free kick, this time with Yasmim, but the hit went over the top. Shortly thereafter, Arthur returned to work on the team and put Katiuscia in Poliana’s place.

In the final minutes, Yasmim took a corner kick in the small area and Jheniffer made another submission, but goalkeeper Bia saved and the ball went in another corner. The kick, now rehearsed, found Tarciane at the entrance to the area and she hit it, but the ball exploded in the marking.

In the final five minutes, after many attempts, Jheniffer managed to score his. Shirt 9 received the pass in depth and hit the goalkeeper’s exit to score Timão’s eighth goal in the game.

See more at: Corinthians Women.