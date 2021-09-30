Corinthians visits Red Bull Bragantino for the Campeonato Paulista U-20; know everything

This Thursday afternoon, Corinthians returns to the field. In Jarinu, at the Red Bull Brasil Athlete Training Center, Diogo Siston’s team visits Red Bull Bragantino for the ninth round of the Paulistão U-20 and the ball rolls at 15:00 (GMT).

Already classified for the second phase of the competition, Timãozinho remains undefeated after eight games. So far, there are five wins and three draws within Group 6 of the state tournament.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the My Timon detailed the match below. Check out!

holders

Following the rotation of players between Paulistão and Brasileirão, a possible Corinthians from Diogo Siston has: Kauê Vinicius; Thomas Argentino, João Pedro, Murillo and Leonardo Santos; Cauan, Ryan, Guilherme Biro and Pedrinho; Felipe and Anderson Chaves.

My Timon

On the whistle!

The referee appointed by the São Paulo Football Federation for the match is Flávio Nascimento Flores Helena. He will be assisted by Paulo de Souza Amaral and Izabele de Oliveira in the banners.

Streaming

The match will be broadcast only on the internet, but with two possibilities for the fans. The game will be displayed on elevensport.with and in the Youtube from São Paulo.

See more at: Corinthians Under-20.