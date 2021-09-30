Coronavirus: Paran will receive booster doses for health workers and the elderly in the next few days

The Ministry of Health confirmed the shipment of 176,670 vaccines against Covid-19 from Pfizer/BioNTech to Paraná. There will be 146,250 for a booster dose (DR) for health workers who have taken the second dose (D2) or single dose (DU) until March 31, and 30,420 for RD for elderly people over 60 years who have also completed the vaccination schedule by 31 March.

The immunizing agents are part of the 55th distribution agenda of the Ministry of Health, which should also include 137,200 vaccines from AstraZeneca/Fiocruz to complete 100% of the D2 of the 30th agenda (90,200 doses) and 59% of the D2 of the 31st agenda (47 thousand doses). In all, Paraná will receive 313,870 vaccines. The doses have not yet been confirmed for shipping, but should arrive in the state this week.

“The Ministry had already signaled its interest in including elderly people over 60 years of age and health workers in the booster dose, and now we have made this recommendation official, which is very well received here in Paraná. These groups are more susceptible to contamination by the disease and that is why there is a need to reinforce immunization”, said the Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto.

NEW GUIDELINES – The new shipment was announced along with the release of three new technical notes from the Ministry of Health.

Note No. 47/2021, from the Extraordinary Department for Confronting Covid-19 (Secovid), established the need to administer a booster dose for all health workers who have received D2 or DU for at least six months. According to the note, the dose should be applied regardless of the immunizing agent used at the time, considering the importance of “adequate vaccination schedule in these individuals due to their greater exposure to Covid-19 and consequently greater risk of illness, absenteeism and disease complications”.

The federal agency also updated the guidelines regarding the co-administration of vaccines against Covid-19 and other vaccines in the vaccine calendar. According to note nº 1203/2021 of the General Coordination of the National Immunization Program (CGPNI), the Ministry of Health chose to extinguish the minimum interval between Covid-19 vaccines and other vaccines in use in the country. the coronavirus vaccines can be administered simultaneously with the others or at any interval. The recommendation also extends to the application of immunoglobulins and/or monoclonal antibodies, as well as heterologous sera.

As for RD in the elderly, Secovid released note No. 48/2021, expanding the need for a booster dose for elderly people over 60 years of age, which should also be used six months after the application of D2 or DU, regardless of the immunizing agent.

The vaccine to be used for RD for both healthcare workers and the elderly should preferably be from the messenger RNA platform (Pfizer/Wyeth) or, alternatively, viral vector vaccine (Janssen or AstraZeneca). The State Department of Health (Sesa) is changing the State Vaccination Plan Against Covid-19 to include the new recommendations of the Ministry of Health.