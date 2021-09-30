Covid-19: Camaquã exceeds 7.8 thousand positive diagnoses

This Wednesday, September 29, Camaquã had two new confirmed cases of Covid-19. So far, there have been 7,801 confirmed cases and 7,608 patients have already been recovered.

With confirmed cases, the city has 42 people with active disease.

Currently, 58 patients with symptoms of the disease are being monitored, as it has increased in recent weeks.

The number of active cases also increased: it jumped from just 5 to 42 since the beginning of the month.

Regarding hospitalized patients, the city has 7 beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and one in clinical beds.

Covid-19 vaccine

This Thursday, September 29, vaccination takes place at the Viégas Immunization Center, from 8:30 am to 9 pm. Adolescents aged 12 and over are vaccinated.

The application of the second dose in advance follows normally, following the following standards by laboratory.

Vaccinated with the immunizing Fiocruz / AstraZeneca who made the first dose, must wait until Monday (4) to be immunized. This is because the immunizing agent is missing. The City Hall informed that the Fiocruz/AstraZeneca vaccination returns only on Monday (4).

Those immunized with the Pfizer vaccine until the 31st of July can already look for the second dose.

Those vaccinated with CoronaVac continue on the date pre-determined on the vaccination card.

third dose

The application of the third dose follows the schedule that has been carried out in the city, that is, elderly people over 70 years old who received the second dose for more than 6 months are able to receive the booster dose.

People with severe immunity problems are also entitled to an additional dose 28 days after the second dose.

On Saturday (10/02) the health teams will be attending the population, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Vaccine campaign

On Sunday (10/03), once again Praça General Zeca Netto will be the stage for a new campaign for vaccines against Covid-19. With the slogan “Tchê vaccine”, the joint effort takes place from 12:00 to 17:00.