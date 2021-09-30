Covid-19: more than a third of those infected have symptoms 6 months later, study says

At least one long-term symptom was found in 37% of patients who had Covid-19 three to six months after becoming infected with the coronavirus, a study by the University of Oxford and the National Institute of Health Research in the United Kingdom showed ( NIHR) released on Wednesday (29). The study was published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

“The results confirm that a significant proportion of people, of all ages, can be affected by a range of symptoms and difficulties within six months of Covid-19 infection,” said NIHR Academic Clinical Investigator Max Taquet.

More than a third of patients were diagnosed with at least one of the symptoms of long covid between three and six months after Covid-19, the study reports.

Read more about long Covid

Most Common Symptoms of Long Covid

The most common symptoms detected in the survey include breathing problems, fatigue, pain and anxiety and were slightly more common among women, Oxford University said after investigating symptoms in more than 270,000 people recovering from Covid-19.

The survey also identified that some symptoms were more common by sex and age. For example, older people and men had more breathing difficulties and cognitive problems, while younger people and women had more headaches, abdominal symptoms, and anxiety or depression.

The researchers also found that patients admitted to hospitals with Covid were more likely to experience cognitive problems, such as brain fog and fatigue, compared to people who did not need to be admitted.

People who did not need hospital care were more likely to have headaches than those who were hospitalized.

However, many patients had more than one long Covid symptom, the researchers said.

“These data complement the findings of self-report research and show that physicians are diagnosing patients with these symptoms. We need services that are properly configured to address current and future clinical needs,” said Taquet.

The study also looked at the same symptoms in people who were recovering from the flu. That’s because people who get the flu can have prolonged symptoms similar to those seen in some patients with Long Covid, the study suggests, but long-lasting symptoms occur to a much lesser extent in those who have the flu.

Symptoms associated with long Covid were 50% more common among those who had Covid compared to those who had the flu, the researchers estimate.

“We need to identify the mechanisms underlying the various symptoms that can affect survivors,” said Oxford University professor Paul Harrison, who led the study.

“This information will be essential if the long-term health consequences of Covid-19 are to be avoided or effectively addressed,” added Harrison.

What is Covid Long

A range of symptoms and sequelae reported at least three to four weeks after Covid is diagnosed is characterized as Long Covid or Post-Covid syndrome. Although Covid is caused by a respiratory virus, Sars-CoV-2, research shows that the disease can affect almost every organ system in the body.

A survey published by Nature evaluated 379 diagnoses of diseases possibly related to Covid-19 in the United States, involving the respiratory, cardiac, nervous, circulatory, gastrointestinal and musculoskeletal systems, as well as changes in the skin, kidneys and brain.

There is also the Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (P-SIM), diagnosed when physiological changes appear after the diagnosis of Covid. Considered very rare, but serious, it was discovered in children and adolescents and its main symptoms are spots on the body, red eyes, swollen belly, fever and vomiting, which can progress to respiratory failure and cardiac alterations.

Both in long Covid in adults and in SIM-P in children and adolescents, the treatment is usually done to treat the sequelae. In the case of SIM-P, in particular, children and adolescents usually need intensive treatment with hospital support, because the inflammation can affect different organs.

However, it is still a mystery to science why some people who have contracted Covid-19 develop the sequelae while others do not.

A more recent study published in the scientific journal The Lancet showed that vaccines halved the chances of symptoms related to long Covid-19. The analysis looked at people vaccinated with the two doses of immunizers available in the UK, where the research took place, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

According to the study, after complete immunization, the chances of hospitalization were reduced by more than two-thirds. In addition, people who were vaccinated were almost twice as likely to develop asymptomatic conditions than those who were not fully vaccinated.

*With information from Reuters