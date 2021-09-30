Covid’s CPI hears this Thursday, Otávio Fakhoury’s Pocket Narist businessman | Covid’s CPI

This Wednesday (29), Fakhoury obtained in the Supreme Court the right not to answer questions that could incriminate him.

He is vice president of Instituto Força Brasil, an entity that tried to mediate the negotiation of vaccines against Covid-19 between the company Davatti and the Ministry of Health. In August, the CPI heard the president of the institution, Lieutenant Colonel Hélcio Bruno.

Senators suspect that the Instituto Força Brasil helped spread false news during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, Fakhoury holds the presidency of the PTB directory in São Paulo. Before, he was treasurer of the PSL in São Paulo – at the time, the directory was chaired by federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.

The application that asked for the summoning of the businessman was presented by the vice president of the CPI, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP). The commission started to defend the summoning of the businessman after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) sent the investigation of fake news to the CPI.

According to Randolfe Rodrigues, the inquiry “brought very strong revelations and materiality” of possible irregularities.

“The fake news was used to kill people, to aggravate the pandemic,” said the senator.

Randolfe also stated in his application that Fakhoury “has been identified as the biggest funder of fake news dissemination channels, such as Instituto Força Brasil, Terça Livre and Brasil Paralelo.”

PF indicates that the investigated businessman paid for Bolsonaro’s campaign material without declaring it to the Court

Fakhoury’s name also appears in the Federal Police inquiry that investigates those responsible for undemocratic acts carried out last year.

Investigators found documents on President Jair Bolsonaro’s 2018 election campaign. The material indicates that Fakhoury financed almost BRL 50,000 in campaign material. The expenses are not included in the declaration to the Electoral Court.

The investigators seized from the businessman, according to the report, invoices from two printing companies that printed thousands of stickers and pamphlets.

The PF also says in the document that it located a message from the businessman offering support to democratic acts.

On February 21st of last year, Fakhoury said: “I will, I will help pay for as many trucks as I can. I will summon everyone I know! I will not let these scoundrels bring this government down.”

The Federal Police also found an exchange of messages between former deputy Roberto Jefferson, national president of the PTB, and businessman Otávio Fakhoury.

In the messages, they discuss a proposal to dissolve the STF and the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). The businessman suggests “a plebiscitary exit”. According to the documents, the idea was discussed by lawyers and businessmen allied with President Jair Bolsonaro.

One of the alternatives discussed was the issue of a provisional measure to guarantee the Executive exclusivity to submit issues to a popular referendum. Fakhoury recognizes difficulties for the impeachment of ministers and speaks of the need for popular support and the Armed Forces. Proposing the dissolution of the STF, even if by plebiscite, is unconstitutional.