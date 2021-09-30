CR7 shines in the last minute, United takes over Villarreal

Cristiano Ronaldo solves it! The Portuguese scored in the last minute and guaranteed Manchester United’s victory in a 2-1 comeback against Villarreal, at Old Trafford, in the group stage of the Champions League.

The victory came thanks to a throw of pure opportunism from CR7. The ace was out on the field, but took advantage of a ball in the final moments to ensure the victory of United. Before, Alcácer scored for Villarreal, and Alex Telles tied with a great goal.

The result makes United breathe in the Champions League. The team led by Ole Solskjaer had three points and moved up to third place in Group F. Villarreal, with one point, is the lantern.

The teams return to the field for the Champions on October 20th. United host Atalanta, again at home, while Villarreal visit Young Boys.

Villarreal starts better and comes out ahead

Villarreal opened the scoring seven minutes into the second half, but it could have been much sooner. The Spanish team started better and just haven’t scored in the opening stage thanks to De Gea, who made at least three great saves until the break.

But the pressure from the visitors paid off right at the start of the match. After a good exchange of passes, Danjuma managed a precise cross for Alcácer to anticipate the marking and deflect it into the goal.

United draws with a great goal from Alex Telles

The downside on the scoreboard changed Manchester United’s stance. At 14 minutes into the second half, a great goal by left-back Alex Telles made everything the same. In a rehearsed move, the Brazilian received a set-piece from Bruno Fernandes and amended a beautiful kick to tie.

CR7 shines at the last minute and decides

Cristiano Ronaldo went far from having a great performance, but that didn’t stop the Portuguese ace from fighting until the end. So much so that the striker scored in the last minute the goal that gave United the victory.

49 minutes into the second half, CR7 headed in after a cross from Fred and received it back from Lingard to finish with an empty goal.

The goal at the end capped Cristiano’s record day. The Portuguese made his 178th game for the Champions League and isolated himself as the greatest record holder for appearances in the competition, beating former Real Madrid and Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas.