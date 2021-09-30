Credit cuts IRB’s target share price (IRBR3) to BRL 5 and maintains equivalent sales recommendation: “challenging scenario”

IRB Brasil (Photo/Reproduction: Youtube)

SÃO PAULO – Seeing the IRB (IRBR3) on the right track, but still facing many challenges, Credit Suisse maintained the underperform recommendation (performance below the market average, or equivalent to the sale) and cut the target price for the share of R$7.50 to R$5, which represents a 3.5% upside potential compared to Wednesday (29).

The Swiss bank’s analysts revised the estimates for the IRB taking into account the current challenging scenario of “re-underwriting” (balance sheet cleaning) and updated the assumptions based on execution and legacy indicators.

“Although the scenario of higher interest rates should lead to significantly better financial income, the result of underwriting [ou risco de subscrição, de análise de risco feita pela seguradora], although it is improving, it should still weigh on profitability in 2022”, they assess.

This is amid the effects of longer-than-expected run-offs and higher losses, as well as lower revenue growth in light of stricter criteria for new contracts and reduced exposure to international contracts.

Thus, the bank’s analysts now project a net loss of BRL 45 million in 2021 and a net profit of

BRL 350 million in 2022, also implying a Return on Equity [ROE, na sigla em inglês] considered low, 8.7%.

Added to a higher cost of equity to reflect Brazil’s current risk-free rate, analysts cut the target price, noting that the current multiples of 1.6 times price-to-book (P/B) already consider a significant improvement in profitability.

“Our target price of R$ 5, for example, includes a long-term ROE of 16.5%, which already considers an improvement in the loss ratio to the level of 70% and a greater contribution from financial income”, they point out. The main risks for the bank’s current recommendation are the normalization of the result faster than expected and interest rates higher than projected, leading to better financial results.

Analysts also bring a perspective on the distribution of earnings, noting that the IRB is sufficient in the framework of regulatory liquidity of BRL 335.5 million, which should rise to BRL 1.18 billion once the new regulations come into force.

They are: (i) exclusion of the CMR safety margin requirement of 20% (BRL 309 million) from 2022 onwards and (ii) use of assets held abroad (BRL 535 million) as eligible guarantors, which theoretically could make room for a capital reduction.

“In our model, we give the benefit of the doubt and assume a capital distribution of R$ 450 million in 2022”, they point out.

Perspectives with new CEO

Analysts also commented on the election of Raphael Afonso Godinho de Carvalho to the position of CEO of the IRB, who will assume the position as of October 1, succeeding Wilson Toneto, who has served as interim CEO since March 2021.

Credit points out that Carvalho is an experienced insurance and finance executive, having previously served as MetLife CEO for Brazil/Colombia for 6 years, following a career at Accenture as head of the Latin America insurance division.

“In our opinion, Raphael is a valuable addition to the management team to continue to execute the business strategy ‘CFG’ – Clean, Fix, Growth’ [Limpar, Consertar, Crescer]. The market’s focus should be on the potential launch of a new guidance/strategy with the new leadership”, they point out.

