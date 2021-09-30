Cristiano Ronaldo decides in stoppages, and United takes over Villarreal in Champions League – Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to shine in the Champions League. After a frustrating debut of Manchester United, the Portuguese scored the turning point on the Villarreal, per 2 to 1, this Wednesday, in second-half stoppages, at Old Trafford. It was the English team’s first victory in the competition.

On their debut, United had lost to modest Young Boys, also 2-1. Ronaldo had left his mark, but left the field unsatisfied with having been substituted in the second half before the Swiss team’s second goal. The defeat led to several criticisms of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for having replaced the team’s star.

This Wednesday, the story was different. The coach changed almost the entire offensive sector at United in the second half, but kept the Portuguese on the field. No regrets. Ronaldo scored the decisive goal in the 49th minute of the second half.

With their first three points in Group F, the English team occupies third place, with the same score as the vice-leader Young Boys, who lost to leader Atalanta by 1-0, also on this fourth. The Italian team has four points.

Coming from defeat in the three tournaments they have been on the field in recent weeks, United suffers with difficulties in defense. And on Wednesday, the situation was aggravated by two important casualties: defender and captain Harry Maguire and left-back Luke Shaw. Scares were constant at Old Trafford.

In the first half, Danjuma discovered an “avenue” on the left side of Villarreal’s attack. In two quick climbs, he demanded difficult saves from goalkeeper De Gea, at 9 and at 16. At 30, Alcácer took advantage of the defense’s hesitation, invaded the area and knocked out, to the despair of the Spaniards.

With a more effective strategy, Villarreal was superior in the match. He played at the back, waiting for counterattacks to surprise the lacking English defence. United, in turn, had zero creativity to try to overcome the Spanish boom. Cristiano Ronaldo even acted more in the background in the search for space.

United’s only good first-half chance was symptomatic. At 42, Pogba crossed with danger and Alberto Moreno, Villarreal’s side, swerved and sent close to the foot of the crossbar. As a result, De Gea had to make another important intervention to avoid the visitors’ goal.

If the first half didn’t thrill either of the two fans, the final stage started off hectic. The Danjuma and Alcácer onslaughts finally paid off. At 7, the first crossed low from the left and Alcácer anchored easily. But the advantage lasted just seven minutes. In a rehearsed move, Bruno Fernandes took a free-kick and Alex Telles got it first, from the edge of the area, and hit a beautiful shot at the angle. Interestingly, the Brazilian was Shaw’s replacement in the match.

The goals quickly heated up the game despite the rain falling at Old Trafford. United entered the game and started to find more spaces in the defense of Villarreal. The game changed for good at 30, when Cavani entered Pogba’s vacancy and gave the Spanish defense a backlash. Even so, the visiting team continued to threaten in punctual arrivals in attack.

Concerned, Solskjaer decided to field defensive midfielder Fred to protect the weak defense. The idea was to hold the tie. But Cristiano Ronaldo had better plans. In a play that had the participation of Fred, Lingard and Cavani, the Portuguese took the leftover inside the area, on the right, and hit it crosswise to the nets. Even former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, present in the stadium’s rostrum, was thrilled with United’s saving goal.

SALZBURG LEADS GROUP G

After two draws in the opening round, Group G finally had a victory on Wednesday, and another draw. Playing in Austria, Salzburg defeated Lille 2-1, with two penalty goals from Adeyemi. Yilmaz scored for the French team in the second half. The Austrian team took the lead in the bracket, with four points.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, was close to scoring three points as well. They opened 1-0 over Sevilla, with a goal by Steffen, and were winning until 42 minutes into the second half, when Rakitic converted a penalty kick and declared a draw in Germany. The two teams add two points in the group.