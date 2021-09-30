Cristiano Ronaldo does it in the end, Manchester United turns against Villarreal and takes the first victory in the competition

If the Manchester United mark, Cristiano Ronaldo leaves his. It’s been that way since your return. Against Villarreal, the Portuguese was responsible for the goal of the comeback, which gave the victory by 2-1 and the first triumph of the red devils at Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the field with Manchester United for the Premier League this Saturday, at 8:30 am (GMT), against the Everton, with transmission by ESPN on Star+. For more information, Click here.

Both teams were looking for their first victory in the tournament. United were surprised on their debut and lost to Young Boys in Switzerland. Villarreal, on the other hand, drew with Atalanta, in Spain.

The match also marked the reunion of the Spanish and English after the victory of the Yellow Submarine on penalties by 11 to 10 in the edition of Europa League from last season.

And who did better in the initial stage was Villarreal. Those led by Unai Emery only failed to open the scoreboard thanks to the brilliant performance of De Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper made at least three great saves and prevented United, who did poorly in the first 45 minutes, to leave behind in the match.

In the second stage, however, the Spaniards soon scored. In good plot, Danjuma received on the back of Dalot and crossed. Paco Alcácer was unforgiving and opened the scoring.

But United’s tie didn’t take long to come out. After Bruno Fernandes’ free kick, the ball fell to Alex Telles, who hit and left everything the same.

At 49 in the final stage, Cristiano Ronaldo, who had been missing, appeared. The Portuguese ace received Lingard’s ball inside the area, saw Rulli ahead with the empty goal and swelled Villarreal’s goals.

Championship status

With the result, United is the 3rd of the group, with 3 spots. Villarreal is already in 4th, with 1.

THE atalanta it’s at 1st with 4, while the young boys it’s at 2nd, with 3.

The guy: Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese ace was out in the game. Behold, at 49 of the 2nd time, the star decided to appear, scored the turning point and gave United’s first victory in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United in the Champions League David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Since returning to the club, in every game the Red Devils have scored, at least one has been his.

upcoming games

Manchester United returns to the field for the Premier League next Saturday (2), at 8:30 am (GMT), against the Everton, with transmission by ESPN on Star+.

Villarreal will face, on Sunday (3), at 1:30 pm, the Betis, at home, by Laliga. The match will also be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Manchester United 2 x 1 Villarreal

GOALS: Alex Telles and Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United); Paco Alcacer (Villarreal)

MANCHESTER UNITED: From Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane and Alex Telles (Lingard); Pogba (Cavani), McTominay, Greenwood (Fred), Sancho (Matic) and Bruno Fernandes; Cristiano Ronaldo. Technician: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

VILLARREAL: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol (Mandi), Pau Torres and Alberto Moreno (Peña); Dani Parejo, Capoue and Manu Trigueros; Pino (Moi Gómez), Danjuma and Paco Alcácer (Day). Technician: Unai Emery