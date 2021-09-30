Crowded and unmasked, Havan employees have a party for Hang the day after the CPI; see video – 09/30/2021 – Power

Luciano Hang, a businessman from Pocket Havan stores, posted on his social networks a video of the moment he is welcomed with a party by company employees this Wednesday (30), the day after giving testimony to Covid’s CPI, in the Senate Federal.

Employees appear unmasked, huddled together, holding green and yellow balloons and waving Brazilian flags. Hang walks past them clapping his hands as the store’s advertising music plays. The businessman also hugs two employees, both without masks, just like him.

By publishing the video, Hang thanks the employees for their support and says he has fulfilled his mission at the CPI.

“I fulfilled my duty as a citizen, as a Brazilian, and I spoke the whole truth. This recognition moves me a lot and motivates me even more to continue fighting for what I believe is right for me, my family, our company and our country “, he wrote.

This Wednesday, the CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), stated that his final commission report will propose the indictment of the businessman, for crimes during the pandemic.

“We have evidence, a huge supporting list of Mr. Luciano Hang’s criminal participation in various moments of this pandemic, sponsoring, defending, posting, financing the wrongful confrontation team of the President of the Republic, which ended up turning our country into a slaughter, with nearly 600,000 victims and millions of sequels,” he said.

“Whatever, collaborating or not [com a CPI], he will appear in the report, will be indicted for several crimes and will have to deal with these crimes, resolving them until the end of his life,” he said.