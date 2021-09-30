Cruzeiro draws another one, now with Guarani, and maintains Calvry in Series B

Vitor Leque was one of Luxembourg’s surprises to play in Campinas (Photo: Thomaz Marostegan/Guarani FC) Cruzeiro reached, this Wednesday, in Campinas-SP, the impressive mark of 14 draws in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team came out ahead in the game against Guarani, with Ramon, but conceded a goal early in the second half. Mateus Ludke gave final numbers to the duel: 1 to 1.

With the scoreboard, Cruzeiro is still stationed in the second part of the Second Division table. The celestial team is in 15th place, with 32 points – five more than Londrina, which opens the relegation zone of Serie B.

In the next round, Cruzeiro faces the bottom line Brazil-RS, who had just 17 points in Serie B. The duel is scheduled for 11:00 am on Sunday, at Independencia. Tickets for the match are now on sale. Guarani, in turn, duels with Brusque on Saturday, at 4 pm, in Santa Catarina.

The game





In the impetus of the young striker Vitor Leque, 20 years old, who won his first opportunity as a starter, Cruzeiro started the duel against Guarani more dangerous than the opponent. With control of ball possession and nearby blocks, the miners managed to open the scoring.

On 12′, Giovanni took a corner kick on the right side and found Ramon in the middle of the area. The defender protected himself from Marcelo Moreno and went up free to score.



1 to 0



. Guarani almost got the tie two minutes later. On 14′, Jlio Csar submitted from medium distance and hit Fbio’s crossbar.

ahead of the scoreboard, Cruzeiro gave field to Guarani to try to play in the opponent’s mistake. On 17′, Fbio saved, at close range, in an attempt by full-back Mateus Ludke. Raposa even managed to exploit some counterattacks, especially with Leque and Felipe Augusto, but wrong decisions on the last pass prevented the team from increasing the score.

As in the 2-1 defeat by the CSA at the weekend, Cruzeiro came back from the break already suffering a draw. Inattentive, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team just watched Guarani build a play from defense to Mateus Ludke’s submission, on 4′.



1 to 1



.

The game sequence showed more retiring teams, with some fear of opening the defensive system. Guarani had more success in trying to keep the ball in the offensive field, but scared the goalkeeper Fbio a little in the final part of the second half. Although eclipsed for most of the final stage, it was Cruzeiro that created the best chances. The miners hit the crossbar twice: on 39′, in an attempt by Ramon over the top, and on 54′, with a free kick by defender Eduardo Brock. With no ball in the net, the game ended up in a draw.

GUARANI 1X1 CRUISE



Guarani



Rafael Martins, Mateus Ludke, Thales (Carlo), Ronaldo Alves (Indian) and Bid; Bruno Silva, Rodrigo Andrade and Rgis (Maxwell); Bruno Svio, Jlio Csar (Andrigo) and Junior Todinho (Luco do Break). Technician: Daniel Paulista

cruise



Phbiom; Rmulo, Eduardo Brock, Ramon and Felipe Augusto; Lucas Ventura (Ral Cceres), Flvio and Giovanni (Ariel Cabral); Claudinho (Bruno Jos), Vitor Leque (Kek) and Marcelo Moreno. Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

Goals:



Ramon (at 12’1°T); Matthew Ludke (at 4’2°T)

Yellow cards:



Thales, Ronaldo Alves, Junior Todinho, Bid (2x) (Guarani); Ramon (Cruise)

red card:



Bid, at 49’2°T (Guarani)

Reason:



27th round of Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Stage:



Princess Golden Earring

Date and time:



September 29, 2021 (Wednesday), at 7:00 pm

referee:



Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

assistants



: Ivan Carlos Bohn and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (PR)

VAR:



Adriano Milczvski (PR)