Cruzeiro obtains initial license to build a mall in Parque Esportivo

‘Blue Shopping’, a 2019 project, was never taken off the paper by Cruzeiro

(Photo: Disclosure/Cruise – 2019) O

cruise

it informed this Thursday that it had obtained a license from the city of Belo Horizonte for the construction of a commercial project in the Parque Esportivo do Barro Preto, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte. This is just the initial step for projects, which still need to go through other processes within PBH.

The club said the license ”



does not mean that there is any kind of project in progress



, but it represents, for bureaucratic purposes, an important step towards even greater valuation of the area, allowing future projects to be processed more quickly and transparently in other bodies for approval by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte.”

“Cruzeiro continues to work responsibly to modernize its assets, generating and enhancing the value of its real estate, and to continue dealing with the matter with total transparency with its fans and the Belo Horizonte community in general,” added the club, in a statement.

A real estate entrepreneur and Cruzeiro partner, Rgis Campos is an enthusiast of the idea. To



supersports



on august 20th, he detailed what could be built in that space and projected a possibility of income between



BRL 300 million



and



BRL 400 million



to the club. Before, he had already anticipated the idea to columnist Jaeci Carvalho, from the State of Minas.

“We are seeking the regularization of all documents, a total merit of Srgio Rodrigues (President of Cruzeiro). We are going to try to make money with that club in Barro Preto,” explained Rgis, a partner at Emccamp Engenharia.

“In that space, it is perfectly possible to build a shopping mall, a commercial tower and two residential towers. We are talking about R$300 million, R$400 million between sales and profitability. It would be of great importance for Cruzeiro,” highlighted.

The Barro Preto Sports Park has about



11 thousand square meters



and was built in 1956. Today, it houses the volleyball team’s training center and is used as a leisure space by Cruzeiro members. The neighborhood is considered a fashion hub in Belo Horizonte.

Throughout the administrations of former presidents



Gilvan de Pinho Tavares



(2012-2017) and



Wagner Saucer of S



(2018-2019), the topic was raised on some occasions. In 2019, the idea became an executive project (photo), but it was never taken off the paper.