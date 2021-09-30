Cruzeiro takes the lead, takes a draw from Guarani and experiences drama in Serie B

Cruzeiro went to Campinas-SP to face Guarani and left the field in the way they are used to in Series B of the Brazilian Championship: with a draw. At the Princess’s Golden Brinco stadium, today (29), for the 27th round, Bugre and Raposa were 1 to 1, with goals from Ramon and Mateus Ludke.

The heavenly team even came out ahead, but the team from São Paulo sought equality right at the beginning of the complementary stage. It was Cruzeiro’s 14th draw in the current edition of Série B, and Minas Gerais are the ones who tied the most in the competition so far.

With the result, the starred team is in 15th place with 32 points, five away from the relegation zone. Guarani is sixth with 42.

The next heavenly appointment is scheduled for Sunday (3), at 11 am (GMT), against Brasil-RS, at the Independência stadium. Guarani plays on Saturday (2), at 4 pm, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, against Brusque.

fox get ahead

The last meetings between Guarani and Cruzeiro in the Serie B of Brasileirão were marked by many goals. And the game on the Princess’ Golden Earring began with the appearance that recent history could repeat itself. Cruzeiro started with a strong rhythm, looking for the attack and giving work to the defense of Bugre.

Needing the victory to continue dreaming of access — which mathematically is still possible — Cruzeiro did what coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo asked for: attack with intensity and compact the team when it’s time to defend. With this recipe, the team ended up awarded the goal. Ramon took advantage of a corner kick from the right and headed without a chance for goalkeeper Rafael Martins.

Guarani tries to answer

After the goal, Guarani scared and went up, taking the reins of the game. Despite having more possession of the ball and remaining in the opponent’s field, the team from Campinas had difficulty overcoming the defensive lines of Fox.

Tie at the start of the second half

Guarani came back better, as the first half had already ended. Thus, he was awarded right at the beginning of the second half with the equalizer. Mateus Ludke, full-back who appeared a lot for the game, was responsible for putting the score evenly, after a nice offensive play by Bugre.

Excess claim

The duel between São Paulo and Minas Gerais was tense, with many fouls and complaints from players against arbitration. Mainly the Guarani athletes, who screamed a lot against referee Rodholfo Toski. The owner of the whistle started the game not saving cards and Bugre was the one who most received the warnings.

To get an idea, the first yellow card received by Thales, defender of Guarani, was at two minutes of play.

windstorm

A detail that caught the attention was the intensity of the wind on the Princess’ Golden Earring. The corner flag was fluttering heavily and even the ball during the free kick “walked alone”. The net of goals also swayed a lot in the wind.

Excess claim

The duel between São Paulo and Minas Gerais was tense, with many fouls and complaints from players against arbitration. Mainly the Guarani athletes, who screamed a lot against referee Rodholfo Toski. The owner of the whistle started the game not saving cards and Bugre was the one who most received the warnings.

To get an idea, the first yellow card received by Thales, defender of Guarani, was at two minutes of play.

just by a miracle

Cruzeiro started the round with only 0.11% chance of access, according to calculations by the mathematics department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). Of the 12 games that were left (including the game against Guarani), Fox needs 11 wins to, who knows, reach Serie A. It will be necessary an absurd success (91.6%) to reach the biggest goal of recent years . Does anyone believe that?

game timeline

At 12 minutes into the first half, defender Ramon took advantage of Giovanni’s right corner kick, headed in the right and sent the ball to the back of the net: 0-1.

At 4 minutes into the second half, full-back Mateus Ludke took advantage of a great attacking move and, from inside the area, tied the match: 1 to 1.

At 15 minutes of the second half, the VAR was activated to clarify a controversial move. Bruno José scored the goal after taking advantage of Rômulo’s cross, but the video referee annulled the move, accusing the Cruzeiro midfielder.

Red card! At 49 minutes into the second half, Bidu received the second yellow card and, consequently, was sent off for committing a foul on Rômulo.

DATASHEET

GUARANI 1 X 1 CRUISE

Reason: 27th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Local: Princess Golden Earring Stadium, in Campinas (SP)

date and time: September 29, 2021, at 7:00 pm (GMT)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

Assistants: Ivan Carlos Bohn and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (PR)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Goal: Ramon (12′ 1st T); Matthew Ludke (4′ 2nd T)

Yellow card: Thales, Ronaldo Alves, Junior Todinho, Bidu (GUA); Ramon (RAW)

Red card: Bidu (GUA)

GUARANI: Rafael Martins; Mateus Ludke, Thales (Carlão), Ronaldo Alves (Indio) and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Rodrigo Andrade and Régis (Maxwell); Bruno Sávio, Junior Todinho (Lucão do Break) and Júlio César (Andrigo). Technician: Daniel Paulista

CRUISE: Fabius; Rômulo, Eduardo Brock, Ramon and Felipe Augusto, Lucas Ventura (Cáceres), Flávio, Giovanni (Ariel Cabral) and Claudinho (Bruno José); Vitor Leque (Keké) and Marcelo Moreno. Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg