Cryptos today: Bitcoin recovers $43,000, Bitfinex exchange crashes and more news

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) opens this Thursday (30) traded again at around US$ 43,000 after recovering from the third consecutive fall to the region of US$ 40,700-US$ 41,000. The movement, however, is not enough to positively affect a large part of the main cryptocurrencies by market value. At 7 am, at 40 digital assets record losses of up to 10%, as is the case with the decentralized finance token (DeFi) Compound (COMP).

Bitcoin’s rise was fast, with a seven-hour high after reaching close to $40,800 last night. Shortly after midnight, the cryptocurrency was already trading for nearly $43,900, a jump of more than 7%. The price cooled in the early hours of this morning after the crash of the broker Bitfinex, the same group that controls stablecoin (a cryptocurrency that has currency parity) Tether (USDT).

Brazil’s leading experts teach you how to invest better in this asset class: meet the Cryptoinvestor course!

Interestingly, in the meantime the USDT once again surpassed Cardano (ADA) in the ranking of digital assets by market value, recovering the third position. The shift in positions is mainly to do with Cardano’s downfall, not more capital accumulation in stablecoin. After skyrocketing to more than $3 earlier this month in the wake of the launch of smart contract support, cryptocurrency has dropped and has accumulated losses of 23.3% in the past 30 days.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $43,181 +1.5% Ethereum (ETH) US$2,982 +2.2% Cardano (ADA) $2.08 -1.7% Binance Coin (BNB) $372 +17.8% XRP (XRP) US$0.934204 +1.5%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours OMG Network (OMG) US$ 11.49 +19.6% Ziliqa (ZIL) US$ 0.086659 +9.6% Qtum (QTU) $9.78 +8.0% Binance Coin (BNB) $372.99 +7.8% Leo Token (LEO) $2.93 +7.7%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Compound (COMP) US$296.62 -10.3% Near (NEAR) $6.64 -7.3% XDC Network (AXS) US$ 0.125317 -6.4% Osmosis (OSM) $5.09 -5.4% THORChain (RUNE) $6.66 -5.3%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 40.70 -1.17% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 53.60 -0.74% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 45.66 -1.59% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.17 -1.25% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 11.17 -0.71%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (30):

Bitfinex crashes and suspends trading

“We are investigating problems with the platform and we had to suspend trading temporarily,” said in a statement, the exchange of cryptocurrencies Bitfinex in the early hours of Thursday (30).

The cause of the incident is not yet known, but analysts point out that the bug happened during a spike in Bitcoin transactions as the cryptocurrency mended seven successive green candles, going from about $40,900 to nearly $43,900.

The same happened with Binance, the largest volume exchange in the world, last Tuesday (28). Citing systems congestion, the company announced emergency maintenance that briefly halted negotiations.

Until the closing of the article, Bitfinex had not yet reestablished the functioning of the trading platform.

SEC President Supports Bitcoin ETF

The chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, was in favor of approving a Bitcoin index fund (ETF). Speaking at The Future of Asset Management North America conference, Gensler said he believes there is a place for Bitcoin ETFs that track futures indices.

Despite claiming that it does not speak on behalf of the SEC, the statement feeds the expectation of approval of one of the requests submitted by several managers in recent months. The proposals initially involved the direct acquisition of Bitcoin, but were soon changed to mirror futures products traded on the Chicago derivatives exchange as a way to please regulators.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the team review [da SEC] such requests,” Gensler said.

The approval of a Bitcoin ETF, even if it is futures, is seen as a potential catalyst for a new rally in October, perhaps in search of a price record, as it would pave the way for institutional funds that have not yet embarked on the purchase. directly or in Grayscale’s product ultimately gain exposure to cryptocurrency.

Axie Infinity Launches Cryptocurrency Income Program

The Axie Infinity game, which has become known for providing income to players, announced the launch of a staking program for owners of the Axie Infinity Shards governance token ([AXS]). The asset, which is necessary to reproduce and create new characters that are worth money, can be deposited on a platform with a guarantee of compensation from 24 hours onwards.

“Staking is a way to reward our community members for having a long-term mindset and locking in their AXS tokens,” the company said in a statement.

Income will be paid in the AXS digital currency, in proportion to the deposit made by the user. The assets will come from the 212 million units that have not yet entered into circulation – of these, 2 million will be earmarked for staking rewards over the first year.

In addition, those who participate will gain voting rights and an opinion on the use of the Commonwealth Treasury, a stock of more than 18 million AXS tokens, currently valued at $1.37 billion – one unit of the token is currently traded for around $76.

Brazil’s leading experts teach you how to invest better in this asset class: meet the Cryptoinvestor course!

Related