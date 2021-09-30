‘Dangerous man’: Fed boss lives rough week – and it could cost his job

Everything is going wrong for one of the most powerful figures in the world.

Jerome Powell’s chances of getting another four-year term as head of the Federal Reserve dwindled on Tuesday after Senator Elizabeth Warren called him a “dangerous man” for being too soft. with the Wall Street banks.

The blow came in the wake of the resignation of two Fed officials amid a trade scandal that even Powell acknowledged was “obviously unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department has pushed forward the timetable for when it will run out of cash, raising the specter of a calamitous US default on October 18th.

Home prices are still on the rise, in part because of the Fed’s own policies. Fear of inflation and the energy squeeze has sparked a rage on Wall Street.

And Powell himself seems to be changing his tune – slightly – to recognize that inflation may not be as “transient” as he thought.

‘Severe concern’

Most of these issues could be resolved soon. Many hope Congress will avert a potentially catastrophic default by raising the debt ceiling — eventually.

Markets rebounded on Wednesday from the worst day in months. And concerns about inflation can be exaggerated.

It is also important to note that in the past Powell was called far worse than a “dangerous man”. Recall the shocking moment in 2019 when President Donald Trump suggested that his hand-picked Fed boss could be a “greater enemy” than Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Still, Warren’s dramatic announcement on Tuesday that she would oppose Powell’s reappointment narrows the president’s path to remaining in charge of the Fed.

Warren is the highest profile lawmaker ever to take a stand against Powell, and it’s easy to see how some other progressive senators will follow suit.

“Powell remains the favorite, but his odds have clearly gone from a sure bet to a lower odds,” said Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James.

In his patented prosecutorial style, Warren criticized Powell’s regulatory record, arguing that he presided over a weakening of supervision at big banks.

“Your history worries me a lot. You have repeatedly acted to make our banking system less secure. And that makes him a dangerous man to head the Fed,” Warren told Powell during a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

commercial scandal

Powell, a Republican and former investment banker, disputed Warren’s characterization of his regulatory record and pointed out that the banks had enough capital on hand to weather Covid’s recession. No big bank went bankrupt. And it’s important to note that the unprecedented sanctions imposed on Wells Fargo in 2018 by former Fed chief Janet Yellen remain intact nearly four years later.

However, Republican Sheila Bair, a former banking regulator, shares Warren’s concerns about the Powell-led Fed’s efforts to weaken the rules of the road.

The Fed chief is also playing defense after stock talks by two regional Fed presidents raised questions about the central bank’s ethics policies.

Powell himself admitted that the rules “are not working” and must be reworded, adding that authorities are “looking carefully” to ensure that the deals in question are in compliance with the law.

“This is a blow to the central bank’s image,” Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock told Powell.

Power peak doesn’t help

It’s not clear how much ordinary Americans care about these questionable equity deals — or the complexities of regulating big banks. But they worry about inflation — and the tag shock isn’t getting better.

In recent days, attention has turned to spikes in energy prices.

Oil prices reached their highest level in nearly three years. Goldman Sachs warns that $90 a barrel of oil will arrive soon. Pump prices remain well above $3 a gallon.

And US natural gas prices have soared over the past year, raising the risk of much higher home heating costs for Americans this fall and winter.

Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, agrees that Powell is “dangerous” – though not because of his approach to regulation.

“Instead, he’s a dangerous man because of what he and his colleagues have done with monetary policy,” Boockvar wrote in a note to clients, pointing to the “widespread inflation” and “distortions” of the financial market that policies the Fed’s zero interest rate and bond-buying programs helped create.

Did Powell not help save the economy?

To be sure, Powell’s blunt response to Covid’s crisis may have helped avert an even greater disaster.

Many economists and lawmakers believe that the Fed’s quick and extremely aggressive measures in March 2020 prevented Covid’s recession from turning into a full-scale financial depression or collapse.

“Powell deserves an incredible amount of credit. Most in Washington give him that credit. That’s why it has broad bipartisan support,” said Mills, an analyst at Raymond James.

However, the continuation of these emergency programs by the Fed drew bipartisan criticism.

In particular, there is concern that the central bank’s purchase of $40 billion in mortgage bonds – every month – is supporting an industry that does not need support. Even with the housing market on fire, the Fed keeps pouring gasoline.

Powell reiterated this week that it could soon be time to “cut down” Fed asset purchases – largely because of concerns about inflation.

Is Powell transient?

While Powell has long insisted that these price increases are likely “transient,” he took a more cautious tone on Tuesday regarding the high levels of inflation affecting the United States.

“The supply-side constraints that are at the heart of the inflation we’re seeing have not only not improved, but in some cases have worsened,” Powell told lawmakers. He pointed to congestion at Los Angeles ports and shortages of computer chips that have hurt car manufacturing.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey warned that the US economy faces a “more worrisome type of inflation” today than ever before.

Asked by Toomey whether inflation now appears broader and more structural than it did earlier this year, Powell agreed, saying, “It’s fair to say yes.”

Powell reiterated that the Fed believes supply bottlenecks will ease, which will allow inflation to ease. But he added, vaguely, that the Fed has “tools” to deal with inflation should it become more problematic.

“The only tool we can think of is to raise interest rates until they slow the economy or cause a recession,” wrote Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, on Wednesday in a report titled “Is Powell Transient?”

Powell can still bounce back from this week and manage a deft exit from the Fed’s Covid-era policies. And if he doesn’t, the past few days will be remembered as a turning point.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original, in English)