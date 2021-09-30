Daniel Alves attacks Brenner sale in São Paulo and defends Diniz in controversy with Tchê Tchê: ‘We failed in the mental’

Two weeks after terminating the contract with the São Paulo, Daniel Alves vented about his time at Morumbi and, mainly, about the controversial recent months in which he wore a tricolor shirt.

In an interview with Flow Sport Club, on Youtube, the 38-year-old right-back, who is free on the market, criticized Brenner’s sale to Cincinatti, from the United States, in February of this year. At the time, the player who was emerging in the season under the command of Fernando Diniz was traded for 13 million dollars (R$ 70 million at the current price).

”Brenner was out, then he was top scorer. Luciano, away in the Guild, brought, our top scorer. Sarinha entered the scene. Igor too… Oh, when we were gearing up, confusion, they’re going to change directors, and they sell our gunner. Wait a minute, where is our goal? Isn’t it being champion? Are you going to sell the guy who’s scoring our goals? Our goals are not the same. It’s not critical of anyone, but it’s reality. If the goal is to be champion, I can’t take away a piece that is performing”, said the player before continuing to attack the lack of planning of the São Paulo board:

”It was a process in São Paulo that, whenever it was in gear, something happened. Pandemic, confusion… Change of board. W*** what f*****. There are times when it is not possible. Arsene Wenger coached the Arsenal a thousand years without earning anything.Liverpool went years without winning. Klopp went for years without earning anything, then he won everything. Here coach has months… There’s no way. That’s why the clubs here are all crazy, without direction”, he said.

During his participation in the podcast, the right-back still came out in Fernando Diniz in the controversial fight with Tchê Tchê, when the two were in São Paulo. At the time, in the final phase of the Brazilian championship 2020, the midfielder, who is now on loan to Atlético-MG, was called ”leg” and ”masqueradinho” by the then coach, which generated a crisis in the group that was fighting for the title.

Daniel Alves trains watched by Fernando Diniz at São Paulo Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

”Crespo was lucky to have caught a practically made team, which was a great merit of Diniz. But it was a team that wavered a little in the mental, which was a little key to not winning the Brazilian. We failed mentally, it started to generate some controversies that we knew, that we knew it was like that. For example, there are people who have a crude way of loving people. In that case, it’s what was crucified. They said he didn’t win because of Tchê Tchê’s problem with Diniz… It’s the way of loving people. If not, put a block on the first time. The way to love is to get out of the comfort zone. Take in **. And then I love you. Everyone he took to give results, gave results”, finished.



