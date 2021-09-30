Daniel Alves mentions his dream of being a musician and reveals an affair with Zeca Pagodinho

The experienced Daniel Alves, considered one of the greatest full-backs in football history, revealed that becoming a player was not exactly his greatest childhood dream.

In an interview with “Flow Sport Club”, the 38-year-old full-back said he had another passion before the sport came into his life: music. The father’s dream, however, changed the plans.

“My life has always been music, my soul is music. Football became a dream of mine because it was a dream of one of the most important people in my life, which is my father. I bought his dream, but I didn’t care. with football, I wanted to be a musician. I wanted to make it happen in music. [como jogador]”, said.

Dani also told a curious story involving Zeca Pagodinho, his greatest idol as an artist, at a time when he was already enshrined in European football.

“My life is music. I like a lot of people, Seu Jorge, but the guy on the soundtrack of my life is Zeca. And one of the biggest disappointments in my life was precisely Zeca,” he said jokingly, before detailing what happened.

“I left Bahia and there was Zeca’s show in Rio. I was a big Zeca fan, I sat in front, it was Daniel Alves. I waited for the show to end so I could go to the dressing room to take a picture with him. I was with the kids. of him, talking, all good people. And then people said to him: ‘Zeca, Dani Alves wants to take a picture with you.’ [três vezes]. I was talking to the guys.”

“Then I took a picture with Zeca: I was stoked and hugged him and he took a picture like that [não olhando para a foto e preocupado com outras coisas]. I didn’t even sleep well that night. My wife asked if I was okay in the taxi. I went to sleep, then I thought: ‘bitch, Zeca Pagodinho…’. It traumatized me. Then I started dating Thaissa Carvalho, and she was like his daughter. And she told him that. He said: ‘F.. what the hell! Bring him here.’ And I joked: ‘not now, it’s tied now!’. Now we can find it”, concluded the side of the podcast.