Daniel Craig on upcoming 007 actor: “It’s not my problem”

During participation on the red carpet of ‘007: No Time to Die‘, Daniel Craig was questioned by the report of The Independent if you’re going to miss the franchise’s atmosphere. The actor played James Bond on five occasions.

“Of course (I’ll miss it). I mean, I don’t know how much I’m going to miss this. Perhaps. We will see. I’ll think about it tomorrow!” He joked.

The site, by the way, asked if Craig has any preference for the next actor, his replacement, and the answer was: “It’s not my problem.”

‘007: No Time to Die’ is directed by Cary Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of no Nation) and hits Brazilian cinemas on Thursday, September 30th.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond left active duty and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. His period of peace is short, as his old CIA friend Felix Leiter shows up asking for help. The mission to rescue an abducted scientist can be more treacherous than expected, leading Bond to the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Besides Daniel Craig, the cast also has Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.