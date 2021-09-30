Daniel Craig says goodbye to ‘007’ after changing James Bond for the rest of the story – 29/09/2021 – Illustrated

Fifteen years ago, when Daniel Craig stepped into a shower, wearing a tuxedo, and hugged Eva Green, who was bursting into tears, he made it clear that his first appearance as James Bond in “007 – Casino Royale” would be the beginning of a radical change for the hexagenarian franchise and also for its character, one of the most iconic in the history of cinema.

His Bond would not be insensitive, infallible and indestructible as the mythology that was created around the character suggested. Craig’s secret agent, even busy saving the world, would find enormous space to be humanized, transformed also into an ordinary man, who loves, desires, suffers and makes mistakes.

This Thursday, the James Bond conceived by the actor takes his last martini —smoothed, not stirred — and retires his pistol with “007 – No Time to Die”, the latest chapter of the Daniel Craig era in the franchise. There were months of waiting for the farewell, as the film, which should have opened in April 2020, was postponed numerous times because of the pandemic.

One of the biggest blockbusters scheduled for last year, the film became one of the main cinematic faces of the coronavirus era. There were a lot of new dates, a lot of discussions about streaming, a lot of advertising material reworked and even suggestions that the film would be cursed before it finally made it to theaters, a year and a half late — the British punctuality clearly left something to be desired.

In the new plot, James Bond, now retired, is recruited again by MI6 to help new agent 007 find a villain in possession of a technology created by the British agency itself, capable of killing thousands of people. Bonus – he is also a personal threat to the protagonist, because of his shady ties to the criminal organization Spectre.

It is in the midst of this plot that Daniel Craig says goodbye to the franchise, and calmly, knowing that he leaves a deep mark on it, perhaps the most significant among the seven interpreters of the character – with the obvious exception of Sean Connery.

“It’s hard to talk about it,” says Craig when asked about his legacy. “What I do know is that it will take a long time for me to understand everything that has happened in the last 15 years. I hope to end my participation in a good way and that the person who takes on the role can go even further.”

According to the actor, when he debuted in the character, it was important to show what he really was beyond the refined suits and tech gadgets — an assassin. In the wake, there were also complex relationships that guided his trajectory and helped us understand the character, he says.

In 2006’s “Casino Royale,” Craig established something relatively new for the franchise — continuity. Until then, films functioned more or less independently. Someone who hadn’t seen Roger Moore’s first appearance as Bond in the 1970s, for example, didn’t have much trouble understanding the following films.

With Craig things were different. His nights out with beautiful women weren’t just casual — he allowed himself to get really involved with the “Bond girls”, to have feelings for them, and not just treat them all as beautiful accessories. So much so that the enigmatic Vesper Lynd, played by Eva Green, kind of dictated this Bond’s personal journey.

“The role of women in ‘007’ has evolved a lot. Before we had a male perspective, but now we have interesting, strong, independent female roles, and they’ve also become more trustworthy,” says Frenchwoman Léa Seydoux, “Bond girl” introduced in “007 Contra Spectre”, who says Craig is a James Bond Feminist.

​​She now returns in “No Time to Die” and wins the company of Cuban Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch, who debuts as another 00 agent, also from the British intelligence service, in the new film.

Craig’s James Bond was heavily involved, you see, even with its villains. They shared memories, traumas and deep conversations—and whenever one was defeated, their spirit continued to haunt our truculent, muscular good guy.

With Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld, we discovered in “007 Against Specter”, Bond had a fraternal relationship. In “Operação Skyfall”, with Silva by Javier Bardem, he stars in an almost homoerotic scene, which suggests more versatility in his womanizing past.

According to Cary Joji Fukunaga, who directs “007 – No Time to Die,” however, Daniel Craig’s Bond wasn’t exactly a novelty — but a throwback to the past. “I don’t think he changed the franchise, I think he went back to its literary origins. If you read Ian Fleming’s books, you realize there’s a story behind the character, he didn’t just come out of a spy academy,” he says.

All of these changes Craig has brought to the character, and of course the filmmakers who have directed it over the years—Martin Campbell, Marc Forster, Sam Mendes, and now Fukunaga—leave the choice of who the secret agent’s next identity will still be. more complicated.

Barbara Broccoli, producer of the franchise, has already announced that searches for 007’s new identity will begin next year. Among the names aired, there are both more traditional choices, such as Richard Madden, Tom Hardy and Tom Hiddleston, and more disruptive options for a franchise that for six decades has had a more or less similar face —Dev Patel, Regé-Jean Page, Henry Golding and Idris Elba.

Craig celebrates the fact that he has no involvement in the decision, which he considers extremely difficult. “Luckily it’s not my problem,” says the actor. “Daniel managed to create a new character with his James Bond”, says Léa Seydoux, at his side. “So I just hope it’s a different Bond, that it’s unexpected,” she adds.

But not so much. “Anyone can take the role, but what I think is that there should be better roles for women, for non-white people. We need screenwriters writing for these people, creating characters as good as James Bond. We need more diversity in this industry,” says Craig, of rumors that a black actor or actress would take on the once pale macho.

The truth, however, is that, were it not for the actor and the changes — initially seen with resistance by some — that he promoted in the franchise, the discussion about diversity might not even exist. James Bond was perhaps destined for an audience not so young, masculine and nostalgic for the extravagances and buffoonery of Bonds of the past.

His 007 was more serious, more grounded in reality. From dead girls covered in gold, we’ve gone to dealing with villains who collect population data in the name of security, but at the expense of freedom. Nods to the delusions of the past, of course, still exist —like villainous bases installed on unpopulated islands or planes that dive into the sea in search of secret passages—but in a more contained way.

The fact is that the choice of the next protagonist, and the expectation to know what his approach to Bond will be, promises to generate a buzz in Hollywood in the coming months. Until the identity of the new 007 is revealed, fans can only imagine that its absence from the screen is due to a well-deserved retirement, with the right to lush landscapes, drinks and Aston Martin rides.