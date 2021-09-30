Danilo Gentili beats Marcius Melhem in court case

The comedian Marcius Melhem had an unfavorable decision in a civil appeal at the second instance in the 6th Chamber of Private Law of Justice in the state of São Paulo, suffering a defeat for Danilo Gentili.

Melhem demanded compensation for moral damages of at least R$50,000, that Danilo refrained from talking about Melhem and removed any messages or videos about him and that he made a public retraction on his social networks.

The comedian had already had the request dismissed by Judge Carolina de Figueiredo Dorlhiac Nogueira, of the 38th Civil Court. It was then that he appealed to the higher court.

However, the appeal was denied on the 22nd by the vote of rapporteur Vito Guglielmi and two more judges: Maria do Carmo Honório and Marcus Vinicius Rios Gonçalves.

Agree, in a permanent and virtual session of the 6th Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo, to render the following decision: They denied the appeal. VU, in accordance with the vote of the rapporteur, who is part of this judgment. Excerpt from the judgment signed by Judge Vito Guglielmi

On Twitter, Danilo Gentili thanked his lawyer in the case, Mauricio Baptistella Bunazar, and celebrated the judges’ decision.

Thank you to [professor] Bunazar for more winning the case against Marcius Melhem: if ferroooo oooou obaaa. Danilo Gentili

As it is a 2nd instance decision, the defense of Marcius Melhem can appeal to the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) and the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The case in point, since the author is a public person (he is a nationally known actor and director), he certainly submits himself to a much greater degree to the scrutiny of his audience and potentially leads to the dissatisfaction of a part of it. In this sense, the consideration of the alleged moral damages, dignity and honor suffered by the public person lacks greater flexibility in relation to the parameters applied in the configuration of the damage, since the criticism of a portion of the population, even journalists and humorists – is inherent to the position it occupies, so that it must, to a greater extent, tolerate the criticism of others. Although equally leaked, the comments made by the defendant, in sometimes foul language, it cannot be said, at all, that their content hurts as he wants to make the plaintiff believe his most basic rights of personality. […]. Excerpt from the rapporteur’s vote

The judge followed the decision already made at the 1st instance and did not accept Marcius Melhem’s appeal. He also cited Article 5 of the Federal Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of expression.

[…] the conclusion is that the posts, although they contain foul expressions, had the only power of humorous criticism of the author, based on the news widely disseminated at the time. Hence, since they did not terminate any noteworthy off-balance sheet damage, there was no reason to compel the defendant to remove said content from the air or, further, to withdraw or indemnify the plaintiff. Excerpt from the rapporteur’s vote.

O UOL tried to contact the defense of Marcius Melhem and Danilo Gentili. So far, there has been no response to the questions.

The comedian sues Danilo Gentili, Rafinha Bastos, Marcos Veras and Felipe Castanhari after Piauí magazine reported firsthand the accusations against the former global player. The magazine was banned by the courts from publishing a report on Melhem in August.

In January, still at the lower court, the São Paulo Court rejected the request for censorship made by former Globo director Marcius Melhem against humorist Danilo Gentili. After Melhem was accused of moral and sexual harassment, Gentili published several posts on his social networks in which he criticized and mocked the former director.

Melhem’s defense demanded an injunction that forced the SBT comedian to delete the posts, as well as being prohibited from publishing “offensive and derogatory” content. At the end of the process, the defense asks, in addition to the R$ 50 thousand in compensation, for Gentili to retract through the posts.

Judge Carolina de Figueiredo Nogueira, of the 38th Civil Court of São Paulo, denied the request for censure. In his decision, he stated that “the right to freedom of expression and demonstration, as well as the right to honor, must coexist harmoniously.”