David Luiz suffers injury and leaves Barcelona x Flamengo with just 8 minutes of play

the defender David Luiz got injured this Wednesday early in the game between Flamengo and Barcelona, in Guayaquil, for the return duel of the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol.

The ex-Arsenal injured himself during marking play. He pointed to his crotch, sat on the lawn and had to be pulled out on a stretcher.

According to information from reporter Pedro Henrique Torre, from sports channels at Disney, David even tried to give a sprint when leaving the lawn to see if he would be able to return to the match.

However, in the first sprint he felt that his game was over and indicated to the coaching staff that he would need to be replaced.

David Luiz talks with referee after getting injured during Barcelona vs Flamengo FRANKLIN JACOME/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On its social networks, Fla issued the following statement: “Athlete David Luiz felt pain in the adductor of his left thigh. He will be reassessed in the CT”.

Coach Renato Gaúcho acted quickly and put Gustavo Henrique in David Luiz’s place, without messing with Fla’s game plan.

This was only the 2nd game of the former Brazilian national team defender against Rubro-Negro.

His debut was against Barcelona de Guayaquil, last week, at Maracanã, when he started as a starter and left in the 2nd time.