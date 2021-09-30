Dayane, Mussunzinho or Bil, who should stay?

Arcrebiano, Dayane or Mussunzinho, who among the three competitors deserves to remain on TV Record’s rural reality show? The trio competes for the preference of the public, which will have a result tonight, Thursday (30th). Vote for the DCI 2021 Farm poll and let us know what you think.

The Farm 2021 Poll

How was the garden formed?

Mussunzinho ended up in the hot seat with the indication of farmer Erika, he was the first to sit on this week’s stool. To make the actor’s luck worse, he was also left out of the Farmer’s Test, as he was vetoed by Marina Ferrari, who had the power of the red flame in her hands.

Then, it was the turn of the participants to vote for someone from headquarters. Rico received the most votes, but the ex-On Vacation with the Ex had the power of the yellow flame, which allowed him to cast all of one’s votes onto another participant, and that’s what he did. Rico then transferred his votes to Arcrebiano, who ended up in the hot seat. On the garden stool, Bil pulled Dayane to the second garden. Vote for who should stay in the DCI’s The Farm 2021 poll.

VOTE ON WHO SHOULD LEAVE

Who is a new farmer?

Gui Araújo is the new farmer. He was the lucky one of the week, the pawn was in the hot seat because he was left in the dynamics of Resta One during the field formation night, but he managed to escape the competition for permanence. In the competition for agility and marksmanship, Anitta’s ex defeated Bil and Dayane on Wednesday night (29) and took the farmer’s hat for the second time in the season – In the first week of A Fazenda 13, the influencer defeated Aline Mineiro, Erasmo Viana and Mileide Mihaile and was crowned a farmer.

How to vote in the poll A Fazenda 2021 do R7

You can already help Dayane, Bil or Mussunzinho to stay, the official voting of the program is released on Record’s website, R7. First go to https://www.r7.com/, then click on The Farm 2021 tab, the poll will soon be in view.

Check the name and photos of the participants who are competing for your vote and select who you want to save. Then select the ‘I’m human’ box from the robot check. Then confirm your vote and wait for the system message informing you that your vote has been tallied. Ready! Very simple, isn’t it? Repeat the process as many times as you like.

