Deadline for MEI to settle debts ends this Thursday, 30; see how to do | Entrepreneurship

Individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) who owe taxes have until this Thursday (30) to settle your debts . This term is a one-month extension of the government stipulated start date.

Starting in October, the Federal Revenue Service will forward the debts calculated in the Simplified Annual Declarations of the MEIs for registration in Active Debt. This debt will be charged in court with interest and other charges provided for by law.

MEI Guide: know how to make the regularization

Every MEI must pay a monthly fee that varies between R$55 and R$61, depending on the area of ​​expertise. These amounts are collected through the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS), which is generated monthly on the Simples Nacional Portal or by the MEI application, available for Android or iOS cell phones.

How to settle debts

Those who failed to pay this fee, need to pay off their debts or check the possibilities of payment in installments. Whoever decides to pay off at once must:

Access the Entrepreneur Portal and click on the option “I’m already MEI”;

Then click on “Monthly contribution payment”;

On this tab, you can choose between: “Online payment” , “Automatic debit” or “Ticket”;

After choosing the best option, just inform the CNPJ and pay the total amount.

See the complete PGMEI manual

Those who choose to pay the debt in installments must follow these steps:

Access the Simples Nacional Portal and choose the option “Simei – Services”;

choose option “Installation – Individual Microentrepreneur” and click on the passkey;

and click on the passkey; Insert the company’s CNPJ, the responsible CPF and the access code. If you don’t have this code, click on the option at the bottom of the page to create one;

choose option “Request for installment payment”;

The list of debts will appear on the screen. The portal itself provides the total debt amount and the amount of installments that will be paid. Then just click on “Continue”;

A membership receipt will be issued.

See the complete MEI installment manual

Debits being collected can always be consulted on the PGMEI page, with a digital certificate or access code.

In a note, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare explains that, by regularizing their situation, the MEI with debts will avoid consequences such as:

Failing to be insured by the INSS, thus losing social security benefits, such as retirement, sick pay, among others;

Have its National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) canceled;

Be excluded from the Simples Nacional and Simei regimes by the Federal Revenue, States and Municipalities;

Have difficulty obtaining financing and loans;

Registration in Active Federal Debt, Municipal and/or State Active Debt, with additional charges.

The Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) is the simplest modality for those who want to start a business. With its formalization, the worker has access to the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) and can issue invoices.

Formalizing the MEI is free, but there is a monthly fee to be paid. To be part of the category it is necessary to have an estimated revenue limited to R$ 81 thousand per year, from January to December.