Deolane Bezerra has 4 million followers on her official reserve Instagram; check out

Top Stories

Two cheese omelet: make your breakfast more special with this recipe!

This last Tuesday the 28th, Deolane Heifer posted on your stories of Instagram thanking everyone who helped her to spread the word and follow in her new Instagram official reservation. The lawyer a few days ago created the new account and already has 4 million followers.

A few days ago, as everyone already knows, Deolane had your account of Instagram disabled, and for that reason created a reserve, which will be your official account from now on, as shown in your profile, “official reserve account”.

And if the other account is reactivated it will have 2 Instagram. Ohe rumors say that the reason for the overturned account would be the lawyer playing games with the bar, which would have prohibited the display of professionals in the area on social networks.

Look here: Zé Felipe defends Virginia Fonseca from criticism and response surprises followers; check out

Also check: Wife of Zé Felipe, Virginia Fonseca suffers attacks and vents for the first time, find out details

Learn more about what happened

Deolane Calf would have posted photos on Instagram surrounded by bags of designer brands “Chanel and Louis Vuitton”. The OAB would have banned the display of lawyers on social networks.

After the lawyer’s publication, followers criticized her, however, because her account was deactivated, the rumors are due to her debauchery with the OAB. As soon as Deolane created her reserve account, she spoke up saying: “the mother is on and routing”, “I’m not afraid”.

After the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) vetoed the “showing off of assets related to the exercise or not of the profession, such as the use of vehicles, travel, lodging and consumer goods”, by its lawyers, @dra.deolanebezerra posted these stories needling the entity. In the published photo, Deolane replaced the logo of major brands with popular clothing stores in Brazil. Drag to the side to check the original names

Check out Deolane Bezerra’s photo gallery here Prev

1 In 6

Next Deolane Bezerra / Instagram Playback Deolane Bezerra/ Instagram Playback Deolane Bezerra/ Instagram Playback Deolane Bezerra / Instagram Playback Deolane Bezerra/ Instagram Playback Deolane Bezerra/ Instagram Playback

See now: Zé Felipe defends Virginia Fonseca from criticism and response surprises followers; check out