DF NGO promotes photo exhibition of women in the fight against breast cancer

posted on 9/30/2021 06:00



Brasilienses overcome fear and find support and encouragement in a support group to face breast cancer and not forget their real beauty – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

In different tones and shapes, the female silhouettes are strong and daring, a posture worthy of victorious warriors. Printed on totems, the images of eight women from Brasilia who face cancer are on display during the month of October in important public spaces to remind visitors that the diagnosis of breast cancer is, above all, an indispensable invitation to battle.

From this Thursday (30/9), as part of the actions of Outubro Rosa, the Federal Senate, Palácio do Buriti and the Legislative Chamber of the DF will receive the photography exhibition Simply Amor, an initiative of the NGO Recomeçar — Association of Mastectomized Women of Brasília to raise awareness about the disease and give visibility to some of the protagonists behind the statistics. The exhibition also warns that, with early diagnosis and proper treatment, breast cancer is not necessarily a death sentence.

The strength and beauty of these women were captured through the lenses of photographer Luciana Ferry, in order to bring a message of hope to other sick people. Joana Jeker, 45, president of the NGO and one of the characters in the exhibition, talks about the importance of this type of approach. “We’ve been doing this action since 2013 and we have repeated it because it has a lot of impact on people in general, not just women, who are undergoing treatment. From the visualization of images of women who are overcoming the disease and treating them in a positive way, this starts to motivate others who are going through the same process”, she says.

Joana emphasizes that the diagnosis often weakens the patient and that when the breast is affected, many are insecure about their own beauty. “The theme of this exhibition will be self-hug, self-care, self-love. These are women who love each other, take care of each other and are empowered based on information about the disease and the treatment they have undergone”, she explains. A support that the NGO offers to many patients, both through listening and projects such as exposure, and through the donation of prostheses. “The institution’s biggest project is the donation of adapted prostheses and bras for women who underwent mastectomy. Since 2014, we have a room at Hran to provide this service”, he adds.

Day worker Joelma Carlos da Silva, 42, is among those assisted by the initiative. She says she discovered the disease recently and is still undergoing treatment. Mother of two, the invitation to participate in the exhibition brought her joy and encouragement. “Sometimes I look at myself in the mirror and feel ugly, sad, seeing how I was before and how I am now. That’s why when I was invited to participate in the exhibition I was very happy and moved. It had been a while since I saw myself as beautiful as I did. That Friday, for me, was very important, my self-esteem improved”, he says.

Prevention

Breast cancer is the second most frequent in the world and the first among women. In Brazil, it is the main cause of death for women. While statistics are scary, preventive tests for an early diagnosis can make all the difference. According to oncologist Rosângela Andrade, the early identification of cancer increases the chances of cure and improvement in the quality of life of patients. “Identifying breast cancer in its early stages or early diagnosis — which deals with dealing with people with early signs and/or symptoms of the disease — is one of the great strategies for effective treatment and greatly increases the chances of a cure. With better perspectives, the impacts of the disease are often minimized”, he observes.

She explains that for premature intervention to exist, prevention is essential. “In this strategy, the importance of guiding women for breast self-examination, recognition of suspicious signs and symptoms by health professionals, as well as quick and easy access to reference health services for diagnostic investigation are highlighted” , clarifies. In addition, the oncologist warns people to maintain healthy habits.

self-love

Artisan Cíntia Cerqueira, 45 years old, discovered the disease through a Pink October campaign. She points out that exposure is necessary for women who are facing this struggle. “They are going through this, but they are not alone. The disease is difficult, but there is another side, we manage to stand out, in addition to passing on the message that it is necessary to take the exams regularly”, he emphasizes.

The artisan has sought to draw important lessons from this process and affirms that it is necessary to love oneself, regardless of body type. “I don’t have the breast anymore and I love myself. I love my body today, just the way it is. I have no shame. I see my scars and feel proud, of everything I’ve been through and won, I love myself that way. Even with the marks, the breast asymmetries, I see it as a positive point for everyone who is going through this”, she proudly emphasizes.

According to psychologist Letícia Rosa, the immune system is directly linked to the emotional system. “They are directly interconnected. Depressive conditions usually prolong the hospital stay and hinder the body’s response to the adopted treatment. Discouragement, associated with sadness, in some cases is seen by the patient’s own body as giving up. Giving up on yourself and life itself. However, in other cases it may just be a period of rest in the face of such a frightening disease”, he explains.

She claims that psychological support is, in many cases, necessary. “The empowerment of this woman is fundamental for her self-esteem and helps a lot in the ongoing medical treatment”, she explains.

Simply Love Photographic Exhibition

Date: September 30th to October 29th

Locations: Federal Senate, Palace of Buriti and Legislative Chamber of the Federal District

Information on: restart.org

On the International Day to Combat Breast Cancer (9/19), from 7 pm to 10 pm, phrases to raise awareness about the disease, data on incidence in the country and photos of the exhibition will be projected in the main building of the National Congress.

*Intern under the supervision of Juliana Oliveira