DF will apply the 3rd dose to health professionals and people over 65 years old

The Health Secretary of the Federal District, General Manoel Pafiadache, reinforced that the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 depends on the arrival of more immunizing agents, sent by the federal government. “It is already planned for health professionals and for the public over 65 years old. We need technical regulation from the Ministry of Health and doses. We’ll schedule it when you arrive. The third dose is coming up”, said the head of the folder.

Pafiadache also commented that the DF is prepared for a possible increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the DF. “We work with the worst case. We will continue with the beds, contracts with the field hospitals. If we have an intercurrence and reach a third wave, which I hope doesn’t happen, the GDF will be prepared”, he concluded.

The general’s statements took place during the appointment of 396 professionals for the Health of the Federal District, in a ceremony held this Thursday morning (9/30), at the Palácio do Buriti.

The Federal District currently applies the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people aged 80 and over and immunosuppressed people. According to Health, about 40 thousand people in the age group would already be able to receive the immunizing agent for the third time.

Until then, only elderly people over 85 years old could be vaccinated with the booster dose. As explained by the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero, the low demand of this public has been worrying health authorities in the DF. “We have seen that it is still with low acceptance. There were just over 2,000 vaccines applied so far”, he comments.

For this reason, he appeals to this population to look for the posts and receive the third dose. “It has to come. I send a message to the elderly, I ask them to make an effort, it is very important that they receive this reinforcement”, says Valero.

Also on Tuesday begins the vaccination of 12-year-olds with the first dose against Covid-19 in the DF. Both the booster and the immunization of adolescents can only be carried out with the Pfizer vaccine.