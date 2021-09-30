Did you know that sleeping less than 7 hours a day increases hunger?

Photo: Disclosure





Sleeping is good, and who doesn’t? In addition to the wonderful feeling of rest and relaxation, sleep is important to many aspects of human life. A recent survey conducted by the University of Ohio, in the United States, shows that sleeping less than recommended increases the chances of eating more caloric foods.

According to pulmonologist and specialist in sleep medicine, Jessica Polese, “generally, seven hours of sleep is the minimum recommended by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine for adults”, he says.

“If the individual sleeps less, or has sleep interruptions and a bad night’s sleep, this can affect several actions throughout the day, including increased appetite”, explains the expert.

The brain understands that it needs energy, due to the hormones that are responsible for hunger and satiety, ghrelin and leptin.

“Ghrelin induces appetite and leptin reduces the desire to eat. With altered sleep, leptin has its functioning altered and the stimulus to eat increases, thus giving rise to an increase in weight”, explains Jessica.

In addition, melatonin – which is produced by the pineal gland found in the brain only at night – is responsible for programming our body at bedtime: increasing sleep, decreasing hunger, reducing blood pressure, promoting all the necessary changes to the rest period.