Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, is one of the targets of the Federal Police’s operation on betting site | athletic-mg

Attacker Diego Costa, 32, from Atlético-MG, is targeted by the Federal Police of Sergipe, his home state, in “Operation Distraction”, which investigates “alleged practice of exploiting games of chance, money laundering, currency evasion and criminal organization involving the sportsbook ESPORTENET, its owners, financial operators and financier”, according to a statement sent by the PF to the press (see the full text at the end of the article) .

According to the ge, the Hispanic-Brazilian player is appointed, in the investigations, as the alleged financier of the scheme., which also involves money changers and search and seizure operations in other states.

1 of 2 Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

The sixth Federal Court of Itabaiana, Sergipe, issued seven search and seizure warrants: two in Itabaiana-SE, one in Lagarto-SE (Diego Costa city), two in Simão Dias-SE, one in Salvador and one in São Paulo. The last two are against money changers suspected of involvement in the scheme.

The note from the Federal Police says that “in the first phase of the operation, which took place on 03/03/2021, documents and electronic equipment were seized that allowed for the deepening of the investigation and the amount of BRL 13,129,217.00 in kind”.

In addition to the amount seized in Brazil, the Federal Police is still counting the amount that was sent abroad, in the illegal practice that configures foreign currency evasion.

Wanted by the report, Atlético said it is not aware of the case and is waiting for the full investigation to make a statement. O ge he also sought out Diego Costa’s representatives, but received no response until the publication of this text and is awaiting feedback.

Goal from within the area of ​​Diego Costa do Atlético-MG against Bragantino

Diego Costa was introduced as a Galo player on August 19. He made his debut for the club 10 days later, in a 1-1 draw with Bragantino, for the brazilian – scored the equalizer (see the goal on the debut above). Then, he played another four games and scored another goal. Against Palmeiras, on the 21st, by Libertadores, they suffered a left thigh muscle injury. It is handed over to the club’s Medical Department.

The full note from the Federal Police

“On the morning of this Wednesday, 09/30/2021, the Federal Police launches the second phase of the DISTRACTION operation, with the objective of obtaining evidence for investigation that investigates the alleged practice of exploitation of games of chance, money laundering, evasion foreign exchange and criminal organization involving the sportsbook ESPORTENET, its owners, financial operators and financier.

In the first phase of the operation, which started on 03/03/2021, documents and electronic equipment were seized that allowed the investigation to be deepened and the amount of R$ 13,129,217.00 in cash was seized. Based on the evidence collected, it was possible to identify other betting platforms used by the group and individual companies and legal entities used for money laundering and currency evasion.

In addition, the participation of money changers that help the criminal organization in the process of evasion of currency was verified, as well as the participation of a football player who, supposedly, is the financier of the criminal scheme.

At this stage, the investigation is focused on the currency evasion process, focusing on the money changers and the betting site’s financier.

Seven search and seizure warrants are being fulfilled: 02 in Itabaiana/SE, 01 in Lagarto/SE, 02 in Simão Dias/SE, 01 in Salvador/BA and 01 in São Paulo/SP. The warrants were issued by the Court of the 6th Federal Court of Itabaiana/SE.