Diego Costa, from Galo, is appointed as financer of betting scheme

The Federal Police of Sergipe launched “Operation Distraction”, which investigates “the alleged practice of exploiting games of chance, money laundering, evasion of currency and criminal organization involving the gambling site ESPORTENET, its owners, financial operators and financier”. And Atlético forward Diego Costa is one of the targets of the investigation.

The player is singled out as an alleged financier of the scheme, which also involves money changers and search and seizure operations in other states. The initial information was released by Ge.Globo.

According to the press release from the Federal Police, in the first phase of the operation, which took place on 3/3/2021, documents and electronic equipment were seized that allowed the investigation to be deepened and the amount of more than R$ 13 million in cash was seized.

Based on the evidence collected, it was possible to identify other betting platforms used by the group and individual companies and legal entities used for money laundering and currency evasion.

The excerpt of the note referring to the Rooster striker is how “the participation of money changers was found, who help the criminal organization in the process of evasion of currency, as well as the participation of a football player who is supposedly the financier of the criminal scheme.

At this stage, the investigation is focused on the currency evasion process, with a focus on money changers and the betting site’s financier.”

Diego Costa joined Atlético in August, played in five games and scored two goals. He is currently recovering from a muscle injury, which took him out of the Libertadores semifinals game against Palmeiras.

Neither Atlético nor the players’ staff will comment on the matter.

Check the PF-SE statement in full:

‘This Thursday, September 30, the Federal Police launched the second phase of Operation DISTRACTION, with the objective of obtaining evidence for investigation that investigates the alleged practice of gambling, money laundering, currency evasion and criminal organization involving a betting site, its owners, financial operators and financier.

7 search and seizure warrants are being fulfilled: 2 in Itabaiana/SE, 1 in Lagarto/SE, 2 in Simão Dias/SE, 1 in Salvador/BA and 1 in São Paulo/SP. The warrants were issued by the Court of the 6th Federal Court of Itabaiana/SE. Warrants for the seizure of property belonging to those involved in the criminal scheme are also being complied with.

In the first phase of the operation, which began on 3/3/2021, documents and electronic equipment were seized, which allowed for the deepening of the investigation and the amount of more than R$ 13 million in cash.

Based on the evidence collected, it was possible to identify other betting platforms used by the group and individual companies and legal entities used for money laundering and currency evasion.

In addition, the participation of money changers, who help the criminal organization in the process of evasion of currency, as well as the participation of a football player who, supposedly, is the financier of the criminal scheme, was verified.

At this stage, the investigation is focused on the currency evasion process, focusing on the money changers and the betting site’s financier.

Social Communication of the Federal Police in Sergipe’

